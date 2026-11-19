How to watch Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/16 19 Nov 2026 - 19:30 Inter&Co Stadium

Orlando City host FC Cincinnati at Inter&Co Stadium in an MLS playoff clash that carries real weight for both Eastern Conference sides.

Orlando secured the eighth seed in the East, earning their postseason berth on the back of a transformative regular season. Much of that transformation came from Antoine Griezmann, who was named the 2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year after posting 14 goals and eight assists in just 15 games — a pace that made him the second-fastest player in league history to reach 20 goal contributions.

The French forward was directly involved in nearly a third of Orlando's 63 regular-season goals, and Martin Perelman's side will need that same output if they are to advance.

FC Cincinnati arrive as the ninth seed, led by Pat Noonan. Cincinnati have shown they can grind out results on the road, winning three of their last five away from home, but they head into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Nashville SC.

Orlando's recent form has been mixed. A heavy 4-0 loss to Charlotte FC sits uncomfortably in their record, though they bounced back to beat New England Revolution 1-0 in their most recent outing.

The head-to-head between these two clubs adds another layer of intrigue. Their last meeting at Inter&Co Stadium ended 1-1, but Cincinnati dismantled Orlando 6-2 earlier in the 2026 regular season — a result Perelman's squad will want to avenge.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

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