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Europa League
team-logoOmonia Nicosia
Neo GSP Stadium
team-logoCelta Vigo
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Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo
Omonia Nicosia
Celta Vigo
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect

United States

ViX

ViX

Japan

WOWOW Live

WOWOW

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports

Czech Republic

Sport 1 CZ

Sport 1 CZ

Slovakia

Sport 1 SK

Sport 1 SK

Ireland

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports

Puerto Rico

ViX

ViX

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Europa League - Game Week 1
Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Berg

Omonia Nicosia are managed by Henning Berg, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Celta Vigo head coach Claudio Giraldez is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

OMO

OMO - Form

STT
W4-2
OMA
D0-0
PAF
L0-1
ARL
W1-4
APO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CEL

CEL - Form

OSA
L1-2
ATH
L0-2
RSO
D0-0
GET
D1-1
MAL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Omonia Nicosia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Apollon Limassol in the Cyprus League, while a 1-4 win over Aris Limassol earlier in September showed their attacking potential. Their sole defeat came against Pafos FC in the Super Cup. Across those five games, Omonia scored six goals and conceded four.

Celta Vigo have not won in their last five matches, with three draws and two defeats in LaLiga. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Malaga, following a 1-1 draw against Getafe and a goalless stalemate with Real Sociedad. The Spanish side lost 0-2 to Athletic Bilbao and 1-2 to Osasuna in that same run. Celta scored three goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo. This Europa League fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, both Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo are currently positioned first in the standings at this early stage of the competition.

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