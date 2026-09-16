International Coverage

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Omonia Nicosia are managed by Henning Berg, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Celta Vigo head coach Claudio Giraldez is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Omonia Nicosia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Apollon Limassol in the Cyprus League, while a 1-4 win over Aris Limassol earlier in September showed their attacking potential. Their sole defeat came against Pafos FC in the Super Cup. Across those five games, Omonia scored six goals and conceded four.

Celta Vigo have not won in their last five matches, with three draws and two defeats in LaLiga. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Malaga, following a 1-1 draw against Getafe and a goalless stalemate with Real Sociedad. The Spanish side lost 0-2 to Athletic Bilbao and 1-2 to Osasuna in that same run. Celta scored three goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo. This Europa League fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League, both Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo are currently positioned first in the standings at this early stage of the competition.