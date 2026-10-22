International Coverage

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Omonia Nicosia are managed by Henning Berg, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Benfica head coach Marco Silva also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Further squad details are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Omonia have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in the Cyprus League. Their most recent Europa League outing was a commanding 3-0 win over NK Celje, and they also beat Celta Vigo 1-0 earlier in the competition. Berg's side have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, reflecting a productive and defensively solid run.

Benfica have won four of their last five matches, with their sole defeat a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Europa League victory over Celtic, and they also recorded a 2-0 win over AC Milan earlier in the competition. Silva's side scored 12 goals and conceded five across that five-match run, maintaining a high-scoring tempo in both domestic and European play.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica. This fixture has no recorded head-to-head history to draw upon.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Benfica sit third and are pushing for a direct route into the knockout rounds, while Omonia are sixth and well placed to consolidate their standing among the competition's stronger performers. Both sides have reason to target three points, though the implications are more pressing for Benfica as they chase a top-two finish.