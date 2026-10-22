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Europa League
team-logoOmonia Nicosia
Neo GSP Stadium
team-logoBenfica
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Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica
Omonia Nicosia
Benfica
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Canada

DAZN

DAZN

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN

ESPN

Cyprus

RIK 1 / Cytavision

Cyta

Denmark

Disney+

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

Canal+

Canal+

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

MagentaSport

MagentaSport

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Nigeria

DStv / SuperSport

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay

Viaplay

Peru

ESPN

ESPN

Portugal

Sport TV

Sport TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

USA

Paramount+

Paramount+

Venezuela

ESPN

ESPN

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Berg

Omonia Nicosia are managed by Henning Berg, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Benfica head coach Marco Silva also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Further squad details are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

OMO

OMO - Form

CEL
W1-0
KRA
W4-1
KAR
W0-3
CEL
W0-3
ONI
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BEN

BEN - Form

GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
POR
L3-1
VSC
W2-0
CEL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Omonia have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in the Cyprus League. Their most recent Europa League outing was a commanding 3-0 win over NK Celje, and they also beat Celta Vigo 1-0 earlier in the competition. Berg's side have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, reflecting a productive and defensively solid run.

Benfica have won four of their last five matches, with their sole defeat a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Europa League victory over Celtic, and they also recorded a 2-0 win over AC Milan earlier in the competition. Silva's side scored 12 goals and conceded five across that five-match run, maintaining a high-scoring tempo in both domestic and European play.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica. This fixture has no recorded head-to-head history to draw upon.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Benfica sit third and are pushing for a direct route into the knockout rounds, while Omonia are sixth and well placed to consolidate their standing among the competition's stronger performers. Both sides have reason to target three points, though the implications are more pressing for Benfica as they chase a top-two finish.

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