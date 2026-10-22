International Coverage

How to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

SpartaPrague head into the match under Brian Priske, with no confirmed team news on injuries or suspensions at this stage. Further squad information is expected to be released ahead of the fixture.

Form

Olympiacos arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Panetolikos in the Super League on October 18, and before that they claimed a 1-0 Europa League victory at Marseille. The Greek side have also beaten Panathinaikos 1-0, won away at Levadiakos, and defeated Jagiellonia Bialystok 2-1 in Europe. Across those five matches, Olympiacos scored six goals and conceded none, keeping five consecutive clean sheets.

Sparta Prague have gone two matches without a win, drawing 0-0 with Banik Ostrava on October 18 and drawing 1-1 with Lillestroem in the Europa League on October 15. Before that run, they had won three straight, including a 2-0 home win over Pardubice, a 3-0 away victory at Sigma Olomouc, and a 4-1 Europa League win over Ararat Armenia. Across their last five matches, Sparta scored eight goals and conceded one.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague. This fixture represents a matchup without recent recorded history in the provided data.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Olympiacos sit 10th and Sparta Prague are 11th, placing both clubs in the chasing pack behind the early pacesetters. With the sides so closely matched in the standings, this fixture carries real weight for both teams' prospects of progressing in the competition.