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Europa League
team-logoOlympiacos
Karaiskakis Stadium
team-logoSparta Prague
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Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague
Olympiacos
Sparta Prague
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Canada

DAZN

DAZN

Chile

Disney+

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+

Disney+

Czech Republic

Nova Sport

Nova Sport

Denmark

Disney+

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

Canal+

Canal+

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

ANT1 / MagentaSport

ANT1

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Norway

Viaplay

Viaplay

Peru

Disney+

Disney+

Philippines

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+

Disney+

Thailand

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Turkey

tabii

tabii

USA

Paramount+

Paramount+

Venezuela

Disney+

Disney+

How to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Alguacil

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

SpartaPrague head into the match under Brian Priske, with no confirmed team news on injuries or suspensions at this stage. Further squad information is expected to be released ahead of the fixture.

Form

OLY

OLY - Form

JAG
W2-1
LEV
W0-1
PAO
W1-0
OM
W0-1
PAT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SPP

SPP - Form

AMY
W1-4
SOL
W0-3
PAR
W2-0
LIL
D1-1
BOS
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Olympiacos arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Panetolikos in the Super League on October 18, and before that they claimed a 1-0 Europa League victory at Marseille. The Greek side have also beaten Panathinaikos 1-0, won away at Levadiakos, and defeated Jagiellonia Bialystok 2-1 in Europe. Across those five matches, Olympiacos scored six goals and conceded none, keeping five consecutive clean sheets.

Sparta Prague have gone two matches without a win, drawing 0-0 with Banik Ostrava on October 18 and drawing 1-1 with Lillestroem in the Europa League on October 15. Before that run, they had won three straight, including a 2-0 home win over Pardubice, a 3-0 away victory at Sigma Olomouc, and a 4-1 Europa League win over Ararat Armenia. Across their last five matches, Sparta scored eight goals and conceded one.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague. This fixture represents a matchup without recent recorded history in the provided data.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Olympiacos sit 10th and Sparta Prague are 11th, placing both clubs in the chasing pack behind the early pacesetters. With the sides so closely matched in the standings, this fixture carries real weight for both teams' prospects of progressing in the competition.

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