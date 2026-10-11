Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Super League
team-logoOlympiacos
Karaiskakis Stadium
team-logoPanathinaikos
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos: Worldwide Super League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos
Olympiacos
Panathinaikos
Super League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

SuperSport 4

supersport.al

Argentina

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Australia

SportPlus

in.sportplus.tv

Bolivia

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Brazil

SportyNet

sportynet.com

Bulgaria

Diema Sport 3

diemasport.nova.bg

Canada

SportPlus

in.sportplus.tv

Chile

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Colombia

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Costa Rica

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Croatia

Sportklub 1

sportklub.n1info.hr

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports 3

cyta.com.cy

Ecuador

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Ghana

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Greece

MagentaSport

magentasport.de

Guatemala

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Kenya

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Mexico

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Nigeria

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Peru

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Serbia

Arena 3 Premium

tvarenasport.com

South Africa

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Uruguay

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

USA

SportPlus

in.sportplus.tv

Venezuela

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

How to watch Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Super League - Game Week 6
Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Alguacil

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil, though the club has not yet confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the derby. No injury or suspension information has been released for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Panathinaikos head coach Jacob Neestrup is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad at this stage, and team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

OLY

OLY - Form

VOL
D1-1
VOL
W3-2
OFI
L0-1
JAG
W2-1
LEV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
PAO

PAO - Form

PAO
W3-1
KIF
W3-1
PAT
W3-0
KIF
W0-2
KAL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Olympiacos head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 away victory over Levadiakos in the Super League, following a 2-1 win against Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League. The defeat to OFI Crete, where they failed to score, remains the low point of that run, though cup and league wins either side of it show a squad capable of bouncing back. Across those five games, Olympiacos scored seven goals and conceded six.

Panathinaikos arrive with a perfect five-from-five record, winning every match across the Super League and cup since the start of the tracked period. Their latest result was a 1-0 victory away at Kalamata, and they also recorded a 3-1 win over PAOK Thessaloniki and a 3-0 defeat of Panetolikos during that stretch. The visitors have scored nine goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures, a run that reflects both attacking output and defensive discipline.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

OlympiacosDrawPanathinaikos
3
1
1
Super League
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
1
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
0
FT
Super League
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
0
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
2
FT
Super League
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
0
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
1
FT
Super League
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
1
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
1
FT
Super League
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
0
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
1
FT
5Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Olympiacos at Karaiskakis Stadium in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Super League, Panathinaikos have won twice, Olympiacos have won twice, and one match ended in a draw. Panathinaikos claimed a 2-0 away win in April 2026 and a 1-0 victory in February 2026 at Karaiskakis, giving them the more recent edge in this rivalry.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
5500122+1015
W
W
W
W
W
2
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
6420163+1314
W
W
D
W
D
3
PAOK Thessaloniki FCPAOK Thessaloniki FCPAO
5401125+712
W
W
L
W
W
4
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
631287+110
L
D
W
W
L
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
531142+210
W
L
D
W
W
6
PanetolikosPanetolikosPAT
530287+19
L
L
W
W
W
7
Aris Thessaloniki FCAris Thessaloniki FCARI
5212510-57
D
L
L
W
W
8
IraklisIraklisIRA
513146-26
D
D
W
D
L
9
Kifisia FCKifisia FCKIF
512247-35
W
D
L
L
D
10
Asteras TripolisAsteras TripolisATT
6123610-45
W
D
D
L
L
11
KalamataKalamataKAL
511368-24
L
W
D
L
L
12
AtromitosAtromitosATR
602459-42
L
L
D
D
L
13
LevadiakosLevadiakosLEV
501409-91
L
D
L
L
L
14
NFC VolosNFC VolosVOL
502349-5-1
L
L
D
D
L
Championship Playoff
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff

In the Super League table, Panathinaikos sit top of the division while Olympiacos are placed fifth, meaning the away side arrive with the psychological and competitive advantage of leading the league.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google