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How to watch Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Super League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil, though the club has not yet confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the derby. No injury or suspension information has been released for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Panathinaikos head coach Jacob Neestrup is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad at this stage, and team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Olympiacos head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 away victory over Levadiakos in the Super League, following a 2-1 win against Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League. The defeat to OFI Crete, where they failed to score, remains the low point of that run, though cup and league wins either side of it show a squad capable of bouncing back. Across those five games, Olympiacos scored seven goals and conceded six.

Panathinaikos arrive with a perfect five-from-five record, winning every match across the Super League and cup since the start of the tracked period. Their latest result was a 1-0 victory away at Kalamata, and they also recorded a 3-1 win over PAOK Thessaloniki and a 3-0 defeat of Panetolikos during that stretch. The visitors have scored nine goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures, a run that reflects both attacking output and defensive discipline.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Olympiacos at Karaiskakis Stadium in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Super League, Panathinaikos have won twice, Olympiacos have won twice, and one match ended in a draw. Panathinaikos claimed a 2-0 away win in April 2026 and a 1-0 victory in February 2026 at Karaiskakis, giving them the more recent edge in this rivalry.

Standings

In the Super League table, Panathinaikos sit top of the division while Olympiacos are placed fifth, meaning the away side arrive with the psychological and competitive advantage of leading the league.