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Europa League
team-logoOlympiacos
Karaiskakis Stadium
team-logoJagiellonia Bialystok
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Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok
Olympiacos
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Alguacil

Olympiacos manager Imanol Alguacil has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this Europa League tie, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Jagiellonia Bialystok, coach Adrian Siemieniec has also yet to name his projected XI, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Squad news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

OLY

OLY - Form

ATT
W0-1
AEL
W0-4
VOL
D1-1
VOL
W3-2
OFI
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JAG

JAG - Form

IBE
W1-2
RAK
W2-5
LCH
L2-1
SLA
W2-1
WIS
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Olympiacos have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to OFI Crete in the Super League, though they bounced back from an earlier 1-1 draw with NFC Volos by winning their cup fixture against the same opponents 3-2. Across those five games, Olympiacos scored nine goals and conceded five.

Jagiellonia Bialystok have won two, drawn none, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Wisla Krakow in the Ekstraklasa, and they also lost 2-1 to Lech Poznan. Their standout result in that run was a 5-2 win away at Rakow Czestochowa. Jagiellonia scored ten goals across those five fixtures while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, both Olympiacos and Jagiellonia Bialystok are currently positioned first in the competition standings.

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