How to watch OH Leuven vs Kortrijk with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 14:45 King Power at Den Dreef

OH Leuven host Kortrijk at King Power at Den Dreef in a Belgian First Division A fixture that pits a side with room to climb against one stuck near the foot of the table.

Leuven sit 13th in the standings and arrive with a mostly encouraging month behind them. Wins over KV Mechelen and St. Truiden, plus a 2-2 draw with Lommel, had built some momentum.

That run met a setback on 22 November, when Anderlecht edged them 1-0. Leuven will want to show it was a blip rather than the start of a slide.

Kortrijk are in a far tougher spot. Daniel Beichler's side are 18th and have lost four of their last five league games, scoring just twice in that stretch.

There is one feel-good storyline in the visiting camp. Goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson, formerly of Brentford, has returned to top-flight football after a long layoff caused by a serious neurological illness.

Beichler needs his side to find goals and defensive stability quickly. Here is how to follow the game, plus the latest team news, form and head-to-head record.

Official broadcast information for OH Leuven vs Kortrijk is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

Team news & squads