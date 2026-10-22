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Europa League
team-logoOFI Crete
Pankritio Stadium
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
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OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen
OFI Crete
Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Interntional Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Canada

DAZN

DAZN

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN

ESPN

Denmark

Disney+

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

MagentaSport

MagentaSport

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

Sky Sport

Sky Sport

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Norway

Viaplay

Viaplay

Peru

ESPN

ESPN

Poland

Polsat Box Go

Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

Ukraine

MEGOGO

MEGOGO

USA

Paramount+

Paramount+

Venezuela

ESPN

ESPN

How to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Kontis

OFI Crete are managed by Christos Kontis, though no confirmed lineup, injury, or suspension information is available at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Carles Martinez takes charge of Bayer Leverkusen for this Europa League trip to Crete. As with the home side, no probable lineup or squad news has been confirmed yet, and this section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

OFI

OFI - Form

TSG
W2-0
ATT
D2-2
AEK
L3-0
REN
L2-1
KAL
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
B04

B04 - Form

CEL
W2-0
RBL
W2-0
M05
W3-4
LCH
W0-4
SCF
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

OFI Crete have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 loss to Kalamata in the Super League, and they also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Rennes in the Europa League and a 3-0 reverse against AEK Athens. Their only win in this run was a 2-0 Europa League victory over Hoffenheim, while a 2-2 draw with Asteras Tripolis was their sole point from their domestic fixtures in this stretch. OFI Crete scored twelve goals and conceded eight across the five games.

Bayer Leverkusen have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Freiburg, and they also beat Lech Poznan 4-0 in the Europa League and won 3-4 away at Mainz in the league. Earlier in the run, they claimed a 2-0 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig and a 2-0 Europa League victory over NK Celje. Leverkusen scored fourteen goals and conceded two across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen, suggesting this is a rare encounter between the two clubs at European level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Bayer Leverkusen sit second, placing them among the competition's frontrunners, while OFI Crete are 18th, a position that makes this fixture a must-not-lose for the Greek side if they are to keep their European hopes alive.

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