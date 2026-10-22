Interntional Coverage

How to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

OFI Crete are managed by Christos Kontis, though no confirmed lineup, injury, or suspension information is available at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Carles Martinez takes charge of Bayer Leverkusen for this Europa League trip to Crete. As with the home side, no probable lineup or squad news has been confirmed yet, and this section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

OFI Crete have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 loss to Kalamata in the Super League, and they also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Rennes in the Europa League and a 3-0 reverse against AEK Athens. Their only win in this run was a 2-0 Europa League victory over Hoffenheim, while a 2-2 draw with Asteras Tripolis was their sole point from their domestic fixtures in this stretch. OFI Crete scored twelve goals and conceded eight across the five games.

Bayer Leverkusen have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Freiburg, and they also beat Lech Poznan 4-0 in the Europa League and won 3-4 away at Mainz in the league. Earlier in the run, they claimed a 2-0 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig and a 2-0 Europa League victory over NK Celje. Leverkusen scored fourteen goals and conceded two across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen, suggesting this is a rare encounter between the two clubs at European level.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Bayer Leverkusen sit second, placing them among the competition's frontrunners, while OFI Crete are 18th, a position that makes this fixture a must-not-lose for the Greek side if they are to keep their European hopes alive.