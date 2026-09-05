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Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
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Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Formation
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4-2-3-1
26M. Sels31N. Milenkovic5Murillo23J. Cunha24J. McAtee10M. Gibbs-White34O. Aina3N. Williams14D. Ndoye6I. Sangare11I. Jesus31A. Kinsky37M. van de Ven13D. Udogie14A. Gray6J. van Hecke16S. Tonali11M. Tel30R. Bentancur23P. Porro18M. Fernandes22O. Marmoush
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest

Starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur

Manager

  • O. Glasner
  • R. De Zerbi

Oliver Glasner is without Nicolo Savona and Ibrahim Sangare through injury for Forest. With those absentees factored in, the projected XI is expected to feature Matz Sels in goal, with a back line of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, and Jair Cunha. The midfield and attack are set to include James McAtee, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ola Aina, Neco Williams, Dan Ndoye, Xaver Schlager, and Igor Jesus. No suspensions are listed for the home side.

Roberto De Zerbi is dealing with a longer injury list. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, James Maddison, and Savio are all sidelined, while Richarlison has been excluded from the Premier League squad entirely. De Zerbi's projected XI is set to line up with Antonin Kinsky in goal, Micky van de Ven, Andrew Robertson, Archie Gray, and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence, and Sandro Tonali, Mathys Tel, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pedro Porro, Mateus Fernandes, and Omar Marmoush further forward. No Tottenham players are suspended. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

NFO

NFO - Form

B04
W2-1
B29
W2-0
LEE
L0-1
LEE
L0-2
LIV
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
TOT

TOT - Form

TSG
W3-0
TSG
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
CHA
W5-1
NEW
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League, a result that followed back-to-back defeats to Leeds United — 1-0 in the league and 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. Forest did win both of their pre-season friendlies, beating Brest 2-0 and Bayer Leverkusen 2-1, but competitive form has been mixed. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded six.

Tottenham have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent match was a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United, extending a difficult start to the league campaign that also included a 3-0 loss to Brentford. Spurs did beat Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the Carabao Cup and won a pre-season friendly 3-0 against Hoffenheim, drawing the other 2-2. In total across the five matches, they have scored ten goals but conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nottingham ForestDrawTottenham Hotspur
4
0
1
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
10Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 win for Nottingham Forest at Tottenham's ground in March 2026, following a 3-0 Forest victory at the City Ground in December 2025. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Forest have won three times and Tottenham once, with one further Forest win in April 2025 by a score of 2-1. The only Tottenham win in the dataset came in April 2024, when they beat Forest 3-1 at home.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
13
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest are currently 15th while Tottenham Hotspur sit 20th.

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