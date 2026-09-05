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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups
Oliver Glasner is without Nicolo Savona and Ibrahim Sangare through injury for Forest. With those absentees factored in, the projected XI is expected to feature Matz Sels in goal, with a back line of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, and Jair Cunha. The midfield and attack are set to include James McAtee, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ola Aina, Neco Williams, Dan Ndoye, Xaver Schlager, and Igor Jesus. No suspensions are listed for the home side.
Roberto De Zerbi is dealing with a longer injury list. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, James Maddison, and Savio are all sidelined, while Richarlison has been excluded from the Premier League squad entirely. De Zerbi's projected XI is set to line up with Antonin Kinsky in goal, Micky van de Ven, Andrew Robertson, Archie Gray, and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence, and Sandro Tonali, Mathys Tel, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pedro Porro, Mateus Fernandes, and Omar Marmoush further forward. No Tottenham players are suspended. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League, a result that followed back-to-back defeats to Leeds United — 1-0 in the league and 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. Forest did win both of their pre-season friendlies, beating Brest 2-0 and Bayer Leverkusen 2-1, but competitive form has been mixed. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded six.
Tottenham have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent match was a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United, extending a difficult start to the league campaign that also included a 3-0 loss to Brentford. Spurs did beat Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the Carabao Cup and won a pre-season friendly 3-0 against Hoffenheim, drawing the other 2-2. In total across the five matches, they have scored ten goals but conceded eight.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 win for Nottingham Forest at Tottenham's ground in March 2026, following a 3-0 Forest victory at the City Ground in December 2025. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Forest have won three times and Tottenham once, with one further Forest win in April 2025 by a score of 2-1. The only Tottenham win in the dataset came in April 2024, when they beat Forest 3-1 at home.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5
|+2
|6
W
W
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|5
W
D
D
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
D
W
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|4
W
D
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
D
W
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
D
W
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
L
W
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|3
W
L
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
W
L
|13
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
L
L
W
|14
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|16
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
L
L
|17
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
L
|18
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
|19
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
L
|20
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
L
In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest are currently 15th while Tottenham Hotspur sit 20th.