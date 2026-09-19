How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 12:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner names a projected XI of Matz Sels; Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, Ola Aina; Daniel Munoz, Xaver Schlager, James McAtee, Neco Williams; Dan Ndoye, Morgan Gibbs-White; and Liam Delap. Forest are without Nicolo Savona, Jair Cunha, and Nikola Milenkovic through injury.

Frank Lampard is expected to line up with Carl Rushworth in goal behind a back four of Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, Ethan Pinnock, and Milan van Ewijk. Coventry are without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Josh Eccles through injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi serves a suspension.

Form

Nottingham Forest's last five matches produce a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Premier League win away at Aston Villa on September 12. Earlier in that run, Forest drew 2-2 with Liverpool and held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless draw, though they lost 0-1 to Leeds United in the league and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by the same opponents.

Coventry City's last five matches yield one win and four defeats. Their only positive result came in the Carabao Cup against Plymouth Argyle, which they won 4-2 away from home. In the league, they have lost to Brighton 0-5, Manchester City 0-1, and Hull City 0-1, and were beaten 1-3 by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Coventry have scored just three goals across those five matches while conceding fourteen.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2022, with Coventry winning 3-1. Before that, all four competitive encounters were played in the Championship: Nottingham Forest won 2-0 at the City Ground in April 2022, Coventry won 2-1 at home in August 2021, Forest won 1-2 away in February 2021, and Forest won 2-1 at home in November 2020. Across those five matches, Forest hold the stronger record with three wins to Coventry's two.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest currently sit 11th while Coventry City are rooted to the bottom in 20th place.