How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 12 Aug 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Bayer Leverkusen will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest have no confirmed team news available at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup provided ahead of the fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bayer Leverkusen are similarly without confirmed squad information for this match. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and no projected XI has been released. Further details will be added as they become available.

Form

Nottingham Forest have struggled for consistency in pre-season, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five friendlies. Their only victory came against Blackburn Rovers, a comfortable 3-0 win in late July. They were beaten 4-1 by Sporting CP and lost 1-0 to Udinese and 1-0 to Barcelona in their most recent outings. Forest have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have been in dominant pre-season form, winning all five of their warm-up fixtures. They beat Sevilla 2-1 in their most recent outing and earlier thrashed Sportfreunde Baumberg 7-0. Leverkusen have scored 15 goals and conceded just two across the five games, with no defeat in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Nottingham Forest and Bayer Leverkusen. Historical fixture information will be updated if records become available.