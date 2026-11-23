How to watch Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Carrow Road

Norwich City host Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road in a Championship fixture that pairs two sides in good recent form.

Philippe Clement's Norwich have won all five of their latest league games. They beat Cardiff City 2-1 in their most recent outing, following a 5-0 win at Bristol City and a 4-0 victory at Derby County.

The Canaries have conceded only four goals in that run. Few teams in the division can match that defensive record alongside such a high scoring rate.

Julien Stephan's QPR arrive with their own momentum. They won 1-0 at Millwall in their last match and beat Lincoln City 2-1 before that.

The Hoops have been uneven in the weeks before that, though. A 4-1 defeat to Southampton sat between a 1-1 draw with Burnley and a 5-0 thrashing of Swansea City.

Norwich sit 11th and QPR are 7th, so the visitors come to Norfolk with the more pressing table incentive.

Here is everything you need on how to follow the match, including TV channel and live stream information.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Norwich City vs QPR is not currently available. We will update this page as soon as broadcast details are confirmed.

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