International Coverage

How to watch Norwich City vs Portsmouth with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and Portsmouth will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Philippe Clement takes charge of Norwich City for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad news will be added closer to kick-off.

John Mousinho names his Portsmouth squad with no confirmed absences listed at this stage. As with Norwich, further team news details are expected to be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

Norwich City arrive in poor form, having lost all five of their most recent matches across the Championship and Carabao Cup. Their last outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton, and they have also been beaten by Swansea City, Bolton Wanderers, and Middlesbrough in the Championship during this run. A 5-0 Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City sits in that sequence too, and Norwich have conceded 15 goals across these five games while scoring just 10.

Portsmouth have gone two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship outings, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United, and they also beat Cardiff City 2-0 earlier in the run. A defeat to Southampton and draws against Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic round out the picture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Carrow Road in April 2026, a result that continued a competitive recent series between the clubs. Portsmouth claimed a 2-1 win when the sides met at Fratton Park in August 2025, while Norwich won 5-3 at Carrow Road in April 2025 in a high-scoring encounter. Across the last five recorded meetings, including an FA Cup tie in 2019 that Portsmouth won, the head-to-head record is closely contested with neither side holding a commanding advantage.

Standings

In the Championship table, Norwich City are placed 20th, putting them inside the relegation zone, while Portsmouth sit 16th, above the drop but with little margin for comfort. The gap between the two sides makes this a fixture with contrasting motivations: Norwich need points to climb out of trouble, while Portsmouth will look to extend the distance between themselves and the teams below them.