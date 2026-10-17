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Championship
team-logoNorwich City
Carrow Road
team-logoPortsmouth
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Norwich City vs Portsmouth: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Norwich City vs Portsmouth
Norwich City
Portsmouth
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv

DStv

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Ethiopia

DStv

DStv

India

FanCode

FanCode

Iran

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Italy

Como TV

Como TV

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

Disney+

Disney+

Niger

DStv

DStv

Nigeria

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Peru

Disney+

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

South Africa

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Sudan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Tanzania

DStv

DStv

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Norwich City vs Portsmouth with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and Portsmouth will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Norwich City vs Portsmouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Clement

Philippe Clement takes charge of Norwich City for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad news will be added closer to kick-off.

John Mousinho names his Portsmouth squad with no confirmed absences listed at this stage. As with Norwich, further team news details are expected to be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

NOR

NOR - Form

MID
L4-3
MCI
L5-0
BOL
L3-4
SWA
L2-1
SOU
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
POR

POR - Form

CAC
W2-0
CHA
D0-0
BLB
D2-2
SOU
L1-0
SHU
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Norwich City arrive in poor form, having lost all five of their most recent matches across the Championship and Carabao Cup. Their last outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton, and they have also been beaten by Swansea City, Bolton Wanderers, and Middlesbrough in the Championship during this run. A 5-0 Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City sits in that sequence too, and Norwich have conceded 15 goals across these five games while scoring just 10.

Portsmouth have gone two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship outings, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United, and they also beat Cardiff City 2-0 earlier in the run. A defeat to Southampton and draws against Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic round out the picture.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Norwich CityDrawPortsmouth
1
2
2
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
FT
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
3
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
5
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
0
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
FT
FA Cup
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Carrow Road in April 2026, a result that continued a competitive recent series between the clubs. Portsmouth claimed a 2-1 win when the sides met at Fratton Park in August 2025, while Norwich won 5-3 at Carrow Road in April 2025 in a high-scoring encounter. Across the last five recorded meetings, including an FA Cup tie in 2019 that Portsmouth won, the head-to-head record is closely contested with neither side holding a commanding advantage.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Norwich City are placed 20th, putting them inside the relegation zone, while Portsmouth sit 16th, above the drop but with little margin for comfort. The gap between the two sides makes this a fixture with contrasting motivations: Norwich need points to climb out of trouble, while Portsmouth will look to extend the distance between themselves and the teams below them.

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