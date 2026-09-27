How to watch Norway vs Portugal with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Ullevaal

Today's game between Norway and Portugal will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Solbakken's projected XI for Norway reads: Nyland; Heggem, Aursnes, Ajer, Ryerson; Berg, Berge; Oedegaard, Bobb, Nusa; Haaland. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the Norway squad at this stage.

Jesus is expected to line up Portugal with: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, though Jesus has signalled that selection will be based on current performance levels. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Norway have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Nations League victory over Denmark, and they also beat Brazil 2-1 and Ivory Coast 2-1 at the World Cup. Their only defeats came against England (1-2) and France (1-4), with the side scoring eight goals and conceding nine across the five games.

Portugal have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. The most recent was a 1-0 Nations League win over Wales, and they also beat Croatia 2-1 and Uzbekistan 5-0 at the World Cup. A goalless draw with Colombia and a 0-1 defeat to Spain complete the picture, with Portugal scoring eight goals and conceding two across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a friendly in May 2016, which Portugal won 3-0. Across the four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Portugal have won three times and Norway once, with that Norwegian victory coming in a 2010 European Championship qualifier. Portugal have scored five goals in these meetings and conceded one.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Norway NOR 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Portugal POR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Denmark DEN 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Wales WAL 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Norway currently lead UEFA Nations League A Group 4, with Portugal in second place. The two sides are separated by a narrow margin at the top of the table, meaning this fixture has direct implications for who controls the group.