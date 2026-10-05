How to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Windsor Park

Today's game between Northern Ireland and Georgia will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland are managed by Michael O'Neill, and further team news including injuries and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Georgia are led by Ramaz Svanadze, who took charge following the dismissal of Willy Sagnol. Injury and suspension information for the away side will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Northern Ireland have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Nations League win over Ukraine, which followed a 0-0 draw with Hungary and a 1-0 win over Georgia earlier in the campaign. A 3-1 friendly defeat to France is the one loss in the sequence, offset by a 1-0 win over Guinea. O'Neill's side have shown they can win consecutive competitive matches at this level.

Georgia have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Nations League defeat to Hungary in Budapest, following a 0-0 draw with Ukraine and a 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland in their group opener. Prior to the Nations League, Georgia beat Bahrain 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Romania in friendlies. Georgia have struggled to win in competitive away fixtures across this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in this Nations League campaign, when Northern Ireland won 1-0 in Tbilisi on September 25, 2026. The only other recorded fixture between the sides was a friendly in March 2008, when Northern Ireland won 4-1 at home. Across the two meetings in the dataset, Northern Ireland hold a 100 percent record.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 3 2 1 0 4 0 +4 7 W D W 2 Ukraine UKR 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 4 L D W 3 Hungary HUN 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 W D L 4 Georgia GEO 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

Northern Ireland lead UEFA Nations League B Group 2, while Georgia sit fourth. That gap means Northern Ireland can extend their advantage at the top with a win, while Georgia must pick up points to avoid being cut adrift at the foot of the table with the group phase still ongoing.