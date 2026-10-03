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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoNorth Macedonia
team-logoScotland
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North Macedonia vs Scotland: Worldwide UEFA Nations League B broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
North Macedonia vs Scotland
North Macedonia
Scotland
UEFA Nations League B

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Official Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

Star Sports

starsports.com

China

CCTV (China Central Television)

cctv.com

United States

ESPN

espn.com

Indonesia

SPOTV Southeast Asia

spotvnow.com

Pakistan

PTV Sports

[suspicious link removed]

Nigeria

SuperSport / DStv

supersport.com

Brazil

ESPN Brasil

espn.com.br

Bangladesh

T Sports

tsports.com

Japan

NHK

nhk.or.jp

Philippines

One Sports

onesports.ph

Mexico

Fox Sports México

foxsports.com.mx

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

skysports.com

South Korea

SPOTV

spotv.net

Colombia

Telecaribe

telecaribe.co

Canada

Sportsnet

sportsnet.ca

Australia

ESPN Australia / Kayo

kayosports.com.au

Taiwan

ELTA TV

eltaott.tv

Venezuela

Meridiano Televisión

meridiano.net

Dominican Republic

Tele Antillas

teleantillas.com.do

Panama

TVMax

tvmax-9.com

Curaçao

TeleCuraçao

telecuracao.com

How to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between North Macedonia and Scotland will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

North Macedonia vs Scotland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
North Macedonia crest
North Macedonia
MKD
Formation
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
3-4-1-2
S. DimitrievskiS. DimitrievskiG. ZajkovG. Zajkovteam-logoA. Meljichiteam-logoB. Ilievskiteam-logoD. Alomerovicteam-logoA. EleziD. MitrovskiD. Mitrovskiteam-logoJ. Atanasovteam-logoM. GashtarovE. ElmasE. Elmasteam-logoB. MiovskiA. GunnA. GunnS. WelshS. WelshS. McKennaS. McKennaL. BinksL. BinksA. RobertsonA. RobertsonL. FergusonL. FergusonA. HickeyA. HickeyB. GilmourB. GilmourJ. McGinnJ. McGinnO. McBurnieO. McBurnieK. BowieK. Bowie
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
4-2-3-1
North Macedonia

Starting XI

Scotland

Manager

  • G. Sedloski
  • S. Pocognoli

Goce Sedloski names a projected XI for North Macedonia that includes Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with a back line of Gjoko Zajkov, Anes Meljichi, Bojan Ilievski, and Din Alomerovic. Eljif Elmas and Bojan Miovski are named in the projected lineup, and no confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Sébastien Pocognoli's projected XI for Scotland features Angus Gunn between the posts, with Andrew Robertson at left back and a midfield that includes Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, and John McGinn. Jack Hendry is suspended and unavailable for this fixture; no further injury information has been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Form

MKD

MKD - Form

IRL
D0-0
BIH
D0-0
TUR
L4-0
SUI
L0-3
SVN
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
0/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5
SCO

SCO - Form

HAI
W0-1
MAR
L0-1
BRA
L0-3
SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

North Macedonia have no wins from their last five matches, recording three defeats and two draws. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 loss to Slovenia in the Nations League, following a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland in their group opener. Earlier in the run, they lost 4-0 to Turkiye in a friendly. North Macedonia failed to score in four of those five matches, netting just once while conceding 11 goals in total.

Scotland have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Nations League loss to Switzerland at Hampden Park, and before that they drew 0-0 with Slovenia in their group opener. Their only win in this run came at the World Cup, a 1-0 victory over Haiti, though defeats to Morocco and Brazil followed. Scotland scored one goal and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

North MacedoniaDrawScotland
1
1
2
World Cup Qualification UEFA
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
1
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
2
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
1
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent recorded meeting between these sides came in September 2013, when North Macedonia hosted Scotland in a World Cup qualifier and lost 2-1. Across the four available head-to-head fixtures, Scotland hold two wins to North Macedonia's one, with one draw; North Macedonia's only win came on home soil in September 2008 by a score of 1-0.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SwitzerlandSwitzerlandSUI
220060+66
W
W
2
SloveniaSloveniaSVN
211020+24
W
D
3
ScotlandScotlandSCO
201103-31
L
D
4
North MacedoniaNorth MacedoniaMKD
200205-50
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Scotland sit third and North Macedonia are fourth, making this a direct contest between the two sides at the foot of the standings.

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