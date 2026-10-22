International Coverage

How to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Z'dezele

Today's game between NK Celje and Salzburg will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Zoran Zeljkovic has not confirmed a probable lineup for Celje ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Salzburg, Danny Roehl has also yet to name his projected XI, with no confirmed injury or suspension data provided at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Celje have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Maribor in the Prva Liga, following a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia. Their only victory in this run was a narrow 1-0 win over Aluminij. Celje have been beaten twice in Europe during this period, conceding five goals across those two continental matches.

Salzburg have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga, which followed a 4-0 Europa League loss to AC Milan. Roehl's side also claimed a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz earlier in this run, showing they are capable of dominant performances when at their best.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between NK Celje and Salzburg.

Standings

In the Europa League table, NK Celje are positioned 35th while Salzburg sit 21st. Both clubs need points to improve their standings and maintain their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.