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Europa League
team-logoNK Celje
Stadion Z'dezele
team-logoSalzburg
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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NK Celje vs Salzburg: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
NK Celje vs Salzburg
NK Celje
Salzburg
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Canal+ Austria / Sky Sport Austria

Canal+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports Connect

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Slovenia

Sportklub 1 Slovenia

Sportklub

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stadion Z'dezele

Today's game between NK Celje and Salzburg will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

NK Celje vs Salzburg Probable lineups

Manager

  • Z. Zeljkovic

Zoran Zeljkovic has not confirmed a probable lineup for Celje ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Salzburg, Danny Roehl has also yet to name his projected XI, with no confirmed injury or suspension data provided at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

CEL

CEL - Form

B04
L2-0
MUR
D0-0
ALU
W1-0
OMO
L0-3
MAR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5
SAL

SAL - Form

SGR
W3-0
BWL
L1-2
GAK
D0-0
MIL
L0-4
ALT
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Celje have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Maribor in the Prva Liga, following a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia. Their only victory in this run was a narrow 1-0 win over Aluminij. Celje have been beaten twice in Europe during this period, conceding five goals across those two continental matches.

Salzburg have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga, which followed a 4-0 Europa League loss to AC Milan. Roehl's side also claimed a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz earlier in this run, showing they are capable of dominant performances when at their best.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between NK Celje and Salzburg.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, NK Celje are positioned 35th while Salzburg sit 21st. Both clubs need points to improve their standings and maintain their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

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