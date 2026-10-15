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How to watch NK Celje vs Omonia Nicosia with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between NK Celje and Omonia Nicosia will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NK Celje vs Omonia Nicosia today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
NK Celje vs Omonia Nicosia Probable lineups
Manager
- Z. Zeljkovic
Zoran Zeljkovic takes charge of Celje for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury updates, or suspension news is currently available for the home side. Further squad information will be added closer to kick-off.
Omonia Nicosia manager Henning Berg also has no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates on the away squad will follow as the match approaches.
Form
Celje head into this match with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five games. Their only victory came against Aluminij in the Prva Liga, a narrow 1-0 result, while they were beaten 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in their most recent Europa League outing. Across those five matches, Celje scored three goals and conceded four.
Omonia have been in strong form, winning four of their last five fixtures. Berg's side beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in the Europa League and followed that up with a 3-0 away win at Karmiotissa in their most recent match. A goalless draw with Apollon Limassol is the only dropped points in an otherwise productive sequence. Omonia scored nine goals and conceded just two across those five games.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between NK Celje and Omonia Nicosia.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
In the Europa League table, Omonia sit comfortably in the top half of the standings while Celje are deep in the bottom half, a contrast that reflects their respective starts to the competition and gives the Cypriot side a clear incentive to take points on the road.