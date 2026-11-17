How to watch Nicaragua vs Montserrat with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Final 17 Nov 2026 - 22:00

Nicaragua host Montserrat in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides meeting for the second time in quick succession after their clash just days ago.

Nicaragua come into this fixture having picked up a win in that first meeting, a result that offers some relief after a difficult run in the Nations League group stage.

The home side have struggled for consistency in the competition, suffering defeats to Costa Rica and Curacao in recent weeks, with the loss to Curacao particularly damaging on goal difference.

Montserrat arrive in a contrasting position. They top their own group after four wins from four, having beaten Turks and Caicos Islands and British Virgin Islands twice each, and conceded just one goal across those games.

The visitors will be eager to bounce back after losing to Nicaragua in the reverse fixture, a result that ended their perfect record in this Nations League cycle.

With both teams carrying something to play for, this fixture carries real weight in the context of the wider CONCACAF Nations League picture.

Read on to find out how to watch Nicaragua vs Montserrat live.

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