Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoNicaragua
team-logoDominican Republic
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic
Nicaragua
Dominican Republic
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

USA

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Nicaragua

NicaSports

nicasports.com

Puerto Rico

ViX

vix.com

Jamaica

Bluu

bluustream.com

Trinidad and Tobago

Bluu

bluustream.com

Suriname

Bluu

bluustream.com

Bahamas

Bluu

bluustream.com

Barbados

Bluu

bluustream.com

Saint Lucia

Bluu

bluustream.com

Aruba

Bluu

bluustream.com

Grenada

Bluu

bluustream.com

Saint Vincent / Grenadines

Bluu

bluustream.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

bluustream.com

Seychelles

Bluu

bluustream.com

Dominica

Bluu

bluustream.com

Cayman Islands

Bluu

bluustream.com

Bermuda

Bluu

bluustream.com

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu

bluustream.com

Turks and Caicos Islands

Bluu

bluustream.com

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

bluustream.com

Anguilla

Bluu

bluustream.com

Montserrat

Bluu

bluustream.com

International

YouTube (CONCACAF GO)

youtube.com

How to watch Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Nicaragua and Dominican Republic will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 03:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Nicaragua ahead of this fixture. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

The Dominican Republic are also without confirmed squad details at this stage. Further information on Los Quisqueyanos' availability is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

NIC

NIC - Form

RSA
D0-0
PAR
L4-0
DOM
L3-2
CUW
L6-1
CRC
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
DOM

DOM - Form

CUB
D1-1
PAN
L4-2
NIC
W3-2
T/T
W1-2
HAI
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Nicaragua arrive in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches and drawn one. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Costa Rica in the Nations League, following a 6-1 loss to Curacao in their previous outing. Across those five matches, Nicaragua have scored four goals and conceded 17, a record that reflects a side under sustained pressure.

The Dominican Republic have won two and drawn one of their last five, alongside two defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 4-1 loss to Haiti in the Nations League, though they had previously beaten Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 and Nicaragua 3-2 in this competition. Across five matches, Los Quisqueyanos have scored nine goals and conceded twelve.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

NicaraguaDrawDominican Republic
1
1
3
CONCACAF Nations League
Dominican Republic badge
Dominican Republic
DOM
3
Nicaragua badge
Nicaragua
NIC
2
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Nicaragua badge
Nicaragua
NIC
0
Dominican Republic badge
Dominican Republic
DOM
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Dominican Republic badge
Dominican Republic
DOM
0
Nicaragua badge
Nicaragua
NIC
2
FT
Friendlies
Dominican Republic badge
Dominican Republic
DOM
1
Nicaragua badge
Nicaragua
NIC
0
FT
Friendlies
Nicaragua badge
Nicaragua
NIC
0
Dominican Republic badge
Dominican Republic
DOM
3
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in this Nations League window, with the Dominican Republic winning 3-2 on September 25, 2026. Before that, the two teams drew 0-0 in the Nations League in November 2023, while an earlier Nations League fixture in September 2023 ended 2-0 to Nicaragua. Across the five meetings on record, Nicaragua have won two, the Dominican Republic have won two, and one match ended level.

Standings

A Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CuracaoCuracaoCUW
3300114+79
W
W
W
2
HaitiHaitiHAI
330093+69
W
W
W
3
Dominican RepublicDominican RepublicDOM
320167-16
L
W
W
4
Costa RicaCosta RicaCRC
31026603
W
L
L
5
Trinidad and TobagoTrinidad and TobagoT/T
300336-30
L
L
L
6
NicaraguaNicaraguaNIC
3003312-90
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 1 of League A, Nicaragua sit sixth while the Dominican Republic are third.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google