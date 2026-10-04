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How to watch Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Nicaragua and Dominican Republic will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Nicaragua ahead of this fixture. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

The Dominican Republic are also without confirmed squad details at this stage. Further information on Los Quisqueyanos' availability is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Nicaragua arrive in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches and drawn one. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Costa Rica in the Nations League, following a 6-1 loss to Curacao in their previous outing. Across those five matches, Nicaragua have scored four goals and conceded 17, a record that reflects a side under sustained pressure.

The Dominican Republic have won two and drawn one of their last five, alongside two defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 4-1 loss to Haiti in the Nations League, though they had previously beaten Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 and Nicaragua 3-2 in this competition. Across five matches, Los Quisqueyanos have scored nine goals and conceded twelve.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in this Nations League window, with the Dominican Republic winning 3-2 on September 25, 2026. Before that, the two teams drew 0-0 in the Nations League in November 2023, while an earlier Nations League fixture in September 2023 ended 2-0 to Nicaragua. Across the five meetings on record, Nicaragua have won two, the Dominican Republic have won two, and one match ended level.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 3 3 0 0 11 4 +7 9 W W W 2 Haiti HAI 3 3 0 0 9 3 +6 9 W W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6 L W W 4 Costa Rica CRC 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3 W L L 5 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0 L L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 1 of League A, Nicaragua sit sixth while the Dominican Republic are third.