International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Link United States CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ cbssports.com Mexico ViX vix.com Nicaragua Canal 6 canal6.com.ni Costa Rica Teletica (Channel 7) teletica.com

How to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Nicaragua and Costa Rica will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Nicaragua has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available, and lineup details will be added once released closer to kick-off.

Costa Rica are similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Nicaragua have lost four of their last five matches, drawing only once, against South Africa in a goalless friendly. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 defeat to Curacao in the Nations League, and they also lost 3-2 to Dominican Republic in the same competition. Across five matches they have scored four goals and conceded 13.

Costa Rica have lost all five of their last matches without a single win or draw. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Haiti in the Nations League, and they also lost 3-4 to Curacao in the same competition. They have scored just five goals across those five games while conceding 13.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2025, when Costa Rica beat Nicaragua 4-1 in World Cup qualification. Before that, a September 2025 qualifier between the same sides finished 1-1. Across the four recorded head-to-head matches, Costa Rica have won three and drawn one, with Nicaragua yet to claim a victory in this dataset.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 2 2 0 0 10 4 +6 6 W W 2 Haiti HAI 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 4 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 0 L L 5 Costa Rica CRC 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 2 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

Nicaragua sit sixth and Costa Rica fifth in Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League, meaning both teams are at the wrong end of the table and in need of points to avoid finishing bottom of the group.