How to watch Newport County vs Crystal Palace Academy with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 3 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Rodney Parade

Newport County host Crystal Palace Academy at Rodney Parade in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Southern Group E.

Newport arrive in decent shape after a run of mixed League Two results, though their most recent outing was an emphatic 4-1 win over Chesterfield that will have lifted spirits around the club.

The Exiles sit second in the group standings heading into this fixture, giving them plenty of motivation to push for top spot with a positive result at home.

Crystal Palace Academy come into the match third in the group, having found EFL Trophy competition a tough environment. Their last appearance in the competition ended in a 5-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle, and they will need a sharp improvement to trouble Newport on their own ground.

The young Eagles have shown they can produce results, as a 4-1 win away at Leeds United Academy in the Premier Reserve League demonstrates, but consistency has been a problem across their recent fixtures.

For Newport, Rodney Parade offers a familiar and often productive setting. A win here would keep them firmly in contention for progression from the group stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Newport County vs Crystal Palace Academy, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads