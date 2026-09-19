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How to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Hull City will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Matthias Jaissle faces a significant selection headache. Daniel Burn, William Osula, Joelinton, Nico Gonzalez, Ewen Jaouen, Anthony Elanga, and Jacob Ramsey are all listed as injured, leaving the Newcastle head coach with limited options across multiple positions. The projected XI includes Lukas Hornicek in goal, with a back four of Lewis Hall, Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, and Sven Botman. Harvey Barnes, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley, and Aladji Bamba are named in midfield and wide areas, with Yoane Wissa leading the attack.

Hull City also carry injury concerns into the fixture. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Hidemasa Morita, Nobel Mendy, and Paddy McNair are all absent for Sergej Jakirovic. The away side's projected XI is led by Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a defensive line of John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Lucas Herrington, and Ryan Giles. Matt Crooks, Lewie Coyle, and Regan Slater provide midfield cover, with Mohamed Belloumi, Oli McBurnie, and Elliot Stroud making up the attacking unit.

Form

Newcastle have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Leeds United, a result that handed them their first loss of the league season. Prior to that, they beat Millwall 1-0 in the Carabao Cup and drew 2-2 at Bournemouth in the league. Across the five matches, Newcastle scored ten goals and conceded seven, with a 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham among the highlights.

Hull City's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea, following a 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Sunderland. Before those results, Hull drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the league and beat Coventry City 1-0 away from home. The Tigers have shown consistency in keeping games tight, with their attacking output coming in controlled bursts.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2024, when Newcastle beat Hull City 2-0. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in a 2018 friendly. Across the five available head-to-head fixtures — which also include a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw in November 2016 and two Premier League meetings in 2014 and 2015 — Newcastle have the stronger record, winning two and drawing three, with Hull yet to record a victory in this dataset.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United currently sit 12th, while Hull City are placed fourth ahead of this fixture.