International Coverage

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Aston Villa will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Matthias Jaissle is without a number of players for this fixture. Anthony Elanga, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Bazoumana Toure, and Valentino Livramento are all listed as injured, while Dan Burn continues to work his way back to full fitness. Newcastle's projected XI includes Lukas Hornicek in goal, with Lewis Hall, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Lewis Miley in defence, and a midfield and attack built around Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Yoane Wissa, Nico Gonzalez, Joseph Willock, and Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Unai Emery is also managing a significant injury list. Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Brian Madjo, George Hemmings, and Matteo Ruggeri are all unavailable. Villa's projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrone Mings, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef in defence, and a midfield and forward line featuring Johan Manzambi, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, and Nicolas Jackson. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Newcastle head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Coventry City, which followed a 2-1 win over Hull City. Newcastle also suffered a 4-1 loss to Leeds United during this run, though a Carabao Cup victory over Millwall and a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth offered some encouragement. The Magpies have found goals difficult to come by consistently and have conceded freely in their heavier defeats.

Aston Villa's last five matches tell a story of a side building real momentum. Emery's team have won three, drawn one, and lost none across that period. The standout result was the 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce, which followed a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford and a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur. Villa also beat Coventry City 1-3 in the Carabao Cup during this run. Across five matches, Villa have scored 15 goals, underlining an attacking output that places them among the more dangerous sides in the division right now.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an FA Cup fixture on February 14, 2026, when Newcastle United won 3-1 at Villa Park. Before that, Newcastle hosted Villa in the Premier League on January 25, 2026, with Aston Villa winning 2-0 at St James' Park. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, the record is relatively balanced, with each side claiming two wins and one draw. Villa's heaviest defeat in the series came at St James' Park in December 2024, when Newcastle won 3-0, while Villa's biggest win was a 4-1 home victory in April 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United sit eleventh while Aston Villa are placed sixteenth. Both clubs will be targeting three points to move in the right direction in the standings, with neither side yet finding the consistency needed to push towards the top half of the table.