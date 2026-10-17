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Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoAston Villa
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Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Newcastle United
Aston Villa
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

ESPN

Armenia

FAST TV

FAST TV

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria

Sky Sport Austria

Belgium

Play Sports

Play Sports

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brasil

Bulgaria

Diema Sport 2

Diema Sport

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN Chile

ESPN

China

Migu

Migu Video

Croatia

Arena Sport

Arena Sport

Czech Republic

Canal+ Sport

Canal+ Sport

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay

Egypt

TOD

TOD

El Salvador

TCS GO

TCS GO

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

Go3

Finland

Viaplay Finland

Viaplay

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport Germany

India

Star Sports

Star Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

United States

Peacock

Peacock

Vietnam

K+

K+

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Aston Villa will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
page.match.formation.title
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
L. HornicekL. HornicekL. HallL. HallA. DedicA. DedicM. ThiawM. ThiawS. BotmanS. BotmanJ. MurphyJ. MurphyH. BarnesH. BarnesY. WissaY. WissaN. GonzalezN. GonzalezL. MileyL. MileyM. Fernandez-PardoM. Fernandez-PardoZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiM. CashM. CashA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaT. MingsT. MingsV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefE. BuendiaE. BuendiaB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiJ. GomesJ. GomesI. MbayeI. MbayeN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Newcastle United

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • M. Jaissle
  • U. Emery

Matthias Jaissle is without a number of players for this fixture. Anthony Elanga, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Bazoumana Toure, and Valentino Livramento are all listed as injured, while Dan Burn continues to work his way back to full fitness. Newcastle's projected XI includes Lukas Hornicek in goal, with Lewis Hall, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Lewis Miley in defence, and a midfield and attack built around Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Yoane Wissa, Nico Gonzalez, Joseph Willock, and Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Unai Emery is also managing a significant injury list. Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Brian Madjo, George Hemmings, and Matteo Ruggeri are all unavailable. Villa's projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrone Mings, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef in defence, and a midfield and forward line featuring Johan Manzambi, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, and Nicolas Jackson. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

BOU
D2-2
MIL
W0-1
LEE
L4-1
HUL
W2-1
COV
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AVL

AVL - Form

COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
FB
W6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Newcastle head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Coventry City, which followed a 2-1 win over Hull City. Newcastle also suffered a 4-1 loss to Leeds United during this run, though a Carabao Cup victory over Millwall and a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth offered some encouragement. The Magpies have found goals difficult to come by consistently and have conceded freely in their heavier defeats.

Aston Villa's last five matches tell a story of a side building real momentum. Emery's team have won three, drawn one, and lost none across that period. The standout result was the 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce, which followed a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford and a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur. Villa also beat Coventry City 1-3 in the Carabao Cup during this run. Across five matches, Villa have scored 15 goals, underlining an attacking output that places them among the more dangerous sides in the division right now.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawAston Villa
2
1
2
FA Cup
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
4
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an FA Cup fixture on February 14, 2026, when Newcastle United won 3-1 at Villa Park. Before that, Newcastle hosted Villa in the Premier League on January 25, 2026, with Aston Villa winning 2-0 at St James' Park. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, the record is relatively balanced, with each side claiming two wins and one draw. Villa's heaviest defeat in the series came at St James' Park in December 2024, when Newcastle won 3-0, while Villa's biggest win was a 4-1 home victory in April 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
17
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
18
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United sit eleventh while Aston Villa are placed sixteenth. Both clubs will be targeting three points to move in the right direction in the standings, with neither side yet finding the consistency needed to push towards the top half of the table.

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