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Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
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Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Formation
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
21L. Hornicek3L. Hall4S. Botman12M. Thiaw37A. Dedic28J. Willock19A. Elanga6N. Gonzalez11H. Barnes67L. Miley9Y. Wissa1D. Petrovic14A. Silva3A. Truffert15A. Smith5J. Hill12T. Adams37Rayan8A. Scott19J. Kluivert16M. Tavernier9Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
Newcastle United

Starting XI

AFC Bournemouth

Manager

  • M. Jaissle
  • M. Rose

Newcastle head into this fixture without four players. Joelinton, Daniel Burn, Valentino Livramento, and William Osula are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions to report. Jaissle is expected to name a front line built around Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes, with Lewis Miley and Nico Gonzalez providing the engine in midfield. The projected XI features Lukas Hornicek in goal, protected by a back four of Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Lewis Hall.

Bournemouth also carry a number of injury concerns on the road. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic are all unavailable for Rose, who has no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI places Djordje Petrovic between the posts, with Justin Kluivert and Evanilson expected to lead the attack. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

B04
L1-2
STR
L1-1
LIV
D2-2
WBA
W3-2
TOT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOU

BOU - Form

GEN
W10-1
BET
D2-2
M05
L2-1
MCI
L2-1
EVE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Newcastle's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses, though the defeats both came in pre-season friendly fixtures. In competitive action, the Magpies beat Tottenham 2-0 away from home on August 29 and drew 2-2 with Liverpool the week prior, a run that points to a team capable of competing at the top end of the table. They also progressed in the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win over West Brom. Across the five matches, Newcastle scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Bournemouth's last five shows one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their sole victory was a 10-1 pre-season thrashing of Genoa, while their competitive record reads one draw and two losses. The most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Everton on August 29, and they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City on Matchday 1. The Cherries scored six goals across the five matches and conceded seven, with no clean sheets in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
2
2
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
FA Cup
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 defeat for Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League on April 18, 2026. Across the last five encounters, Bournemouth hold the upper hand, with results including a 1-4 win at St James' Park in January 2025 and a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium in August 2024. Newcastle's best result in the sequence was a 3-3 FA Cup draw at home in January 2026, while a 0-0 stalemate at Bournemouth in September 2025 rounds out the five meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
13
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United currently sit sixth, while AFC Bournemouth are placed fourteenth.

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