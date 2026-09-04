How to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 07:30 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 12:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Newcastle head into this fixture without four players. Joelinton, Daniel Burn, Valentino Livramento, and William Osula are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions to report. Jaissle is expected to name a front line built around Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes, with Lewis Miley and Nico Gonzalez providing the engine in midfield. The projected XI features Lukas Hornicek in goal, protected by a back four of Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Lewis Hall.

Bournemouth also carry a number of injury concerns on the road. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic are all unavailable for Rose, who has no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI places Djordje Petrovic between the posts, with Justin Kluivert and Evanilson expected to lead the attack. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Newcastle's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses, though the defeats both came in pre-season friendly fixtures. In competitive action, the Magpies beat Tottenham 2-0 away from home on August 29 and drew 2-2 with Liverpool the week prior, a run that points to a team capable of competing at the top end of the table. They also progressed in the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win over West Brom. Across the five matches, Newcastle scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Bournemouth's last five shows one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their sole victory was a 10-1 pre-season thrashing of Genoa, while their competitive record reads one draw and two losses. The most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Everton on August 29, and they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City on Matchday 1. The Cherries scored six goals across the five matches and conceded seven, with no clean sheets in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 defeat for Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League on April 18, 2026. Across the last five encounters, Bournemouth hold the upper hand, with results including a 1-4 win at St James' Park in January 2025 and a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium in August 2024. Newcastle's best result in the sequence was a 3-3 FA Cup draw at home in January 2026, while a 0-0 stalemate at Bournemouth in September 2025 rounds out the five meetings.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United currently sit sixth, while AFC Bournemouth are placed fourteenth.