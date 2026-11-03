How to watch Newcastle Jets vs Shanghai Port with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 02:45

Newcastle Jets and Shanghai Port meet in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides carrying mixed form into a contest that matters for their respective campaigns in the East group.

Jets head coach Mark Milligan faces a difficult task at home. Newcastle have lost their last two AFC Champions League Elite fixtures, conceding four goals across those games, and their A-League Men results have offered little comfort with two draws and a defeat in their last three domestic outings.

The most recent result tells the story clearly. A 0-3 loss to Wellington Phoenix on October 31 leaves Milligan searching for answers going into a competition where Newcastle currently sit 16th in the East standings.

Shanghai Port arrive under Kevin Muscat in a more settled position, sitting eighth in the East group. The Chinese side have shown genuine quality in their domestic league, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions, though a 2-3 defeat to Cong An Ha Noi in the AFC Champions League Elite last time out will have tempered expectations.

Muscat's side have scoring form behind them in the Super League, netting seven goals across their last three league games, but continental football has proven a tougher test.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for Newcastle, who need points to stay relevant in the group. For Shanghai, a win would consolidate their mid-table standing and build confidence ahead of the next phase of the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle Jets vs Shanghai Port.

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