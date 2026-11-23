How to watch Newcastle Jets vs Kashiwa Reysol with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 02:45

Newcastle Jets host Kashiwa Reysol in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the two sides arriving in sharply different shape. Venue details have yet to be confirmed.

The Jets are under pressure under Mark Milligan. They have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, the latest a defeat to Perth Glory in the A-League Men on November 7.

Their continental campaign has been demanding. Shanghai Port beat them 4-2 in the Champions League Elite on November 3, and before that they lost 5-2 to Kyoto Sanga FC.

Kashiwa Reysol come in with far more momentum, even after a 1-0 loss at JEF United Chiba on November 20. Ricardo Rodriguez's side had won their previous four, including three victories over Kawasaki Frontale across the J. League and League Cup.

Kashiwa also have a recent continental result to build on, a 2-0 win over Daejeon Hana Citizen in this competition.

The contrast in confidence is clear, and the Jets will need a sharp response on home soil. Here is what we know about how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added as soon as they are confirmed.

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