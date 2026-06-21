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World Cup
team-logoNew Zealand
BC Place Vancouver
team-logoEgypt
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New Zealand vs Egypt: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
New Zealand vs Egypt
New Zealand
Egypt
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


Country

Broadcaster

Official Link

1. Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

2. United States

Fox Sports

foxsports.com

3. China

Migu

miguvideo.com

4. Brazil

Globo

globo.com

5. Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

6. Argentina

TyC Sports

tycsports.com

7. Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

8. Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

9. Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

10. Peru

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

11. South Africa

DStv

dstv.com

12. Colombia

Radio Nacional

radionacional.co

13. Egypt

Time Sports

ontimechannel.com

14. Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

15. Chile

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

16. Ukraine

Megogo

megogo.net

17. France

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

18. Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

19. Sweden

TV4

tv4.se

20. Germany

MagentaTV

magentatv.de

21. Japan

DAZN

dazn.com

22. Norway

TV 2

tv2.no

23. Italy

DAZN

dazn.com

24. United Kingdom (Great Britain)

ITV

itv.com

25. New Zealand

TVNZ

tvnz.co.nz


How to watch New Zealand vs Egypt with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. G
BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between New Zealand and Egypt will kick-off at 22 Jun 2026, 02:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New Zealand vs Egypt today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

New Zealand vs Egypt Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL
Formation
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
4-2-3-1
1M. Crocombe13L. Cacace16F. Surman5M. Boxall2T. Payne20C. McCowatt10S. Singh6J. Bell11E. Just8M. Stamenic9C. Wood23M. Shobeir3M. Hany2Y. Ibrahim14H. Fathi13A. Abou El Fotouh10M. Salah8E. Ashour19M. Ateya17M. Lasheen11M. Ziko22O. Marmoush
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
4-2-3-1
New Zealand

Starting XI

Egypt

Manager

  • D. Bazeley
  • H. Hassan

Darren Bazeley names a strong projected XI for New Zealand, with Max Crocombe in goal behind a back four of Liberato Cacace, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, and Tim Payne. Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Joe Bell, and Elijah Just provide the midfield options, with Marko Stamenic supporting Chris Wood up front. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the All Whites.

Hossam Hassan selects Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir in goal for Egypt, with Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdi Fathi, and Ahmed Abou El Fotouh forming the defensive line. Mostafa Ziko, Emam Ashour, and Mohanad Lasheen operate in midfield, while Marwan Ateya supports Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush in attack. Egypt also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

NZL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

EGY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

New Zealand go into this match with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five games. Their most recent result was the 2-2 draw with Iran in their World Cup opener on June 16, a match in which they led twice. The only win in that run came against Chile in March, a convincing 4-1 result. They lost to England 1-0, Haiti 4-0, and Finland 2-0 across the same period, conceding nine goals and scoring seven in total.

Egypt's recent record shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats from five outings. Their last match was the 1-1 draw with Belgium on June 15, followed by a 2-1 defeat to Brazil on June 6. They beat Russia 1-0 in late May and claimed a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in March, with a goalless draw against Spain rounding out the five-match run. Egypt have scored six goals and conceded three across that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

NZL

Last match

EGY

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

The only confirmed meeting between these two sides is a friendly played on March 22, 2024, which Egypt won 1-0. That result represents the full extent of the available head-to-head record between New Zealand and Egypt.

Standings

In Group G, New Zealand currently sit top of the table, while Egypt are fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

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