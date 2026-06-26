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How to watch New Zealand vs Belgium with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between New Zealand and Belgium will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 04:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New Zealand vs Belgium todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
New Zealand vs Belgium Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- D. Bazeley
- R. Garcia
Injuries and Suspensions
Darren Bazeley is expected to name the same core that started against Egypt. The projected XI for New Zealand reads: Max Crocombe; Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Tim Payne, Finn Surman; Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell; Chris Wood. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the All Whites.
For Belgium, Nathan Ngoy serves a suspension after his red card against Iran. The projected XI shows: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Koni De Winter, Maxim De Cuyper, Thomas Meunier; Nicolas Raskin, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Saelemaekers, Youri Tielemans; Romelu Lukaku. No other injuries are listed, though Rudi Garcia faces selection decisions up front, with De Ketelaere and Doku both in contention. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Form
New Zealand have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-1 defeat to Egypt on June 22, a game they led before conceding three times after half-time. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Iran on June 16 in their World Cup opener. The only win in the sequence came against Chile in March, a 4-1 result. Defeats to England (1-0) and Haiti (4-0) complete the run. New Zealand have scored eight goals and conceded twelve across those five games.
Belgium have won two and drawn three of their last five matches, with no defeats in that period. Their most recent outing was the 0-0 draw with Iran on June 21, played for a significant stretch with ten men. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Egypt on June 15. Belgium beat Tunisia 5-0 and Croatia 2-0 in pre-tournament friendlies and drew 1-1 with Mexico earlier in the year. They have scored seven goals and conceded three across the five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between New Zealand and Belgium. Official historical records for this fixture are not included in the available dataset.
Standings
In Group G, New Zealand sit fourth and Belgium third heading into the final matchday.