How to watch New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Jets QB Geno Smith set to face former side! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

The New York Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Both sides are hoping to snap losing streaks, with the Jets (2-5) losing two on the bounce and the Raiders (3-4) suffering four straight setbacks. Having kicked off the season with three consecutive wins, it's even more of a bitter pill for Las Vegas to swallow.

How to watch New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

New York Jets Team News

The Jets are monitoring several major injuries across both their backfield and defensive front:

Breece Hall (RB) : Remains a limited participant due to a lingering quadriceps strain. Though he has worked through individual drills, his workload capacity for Sunday is still up in the air.

: Remains a limited participant due to a lingering quadriceps strain. Though he has worked through individual drills, his workload capacity for Sunday is still up in the air. Braelon Allen (RB) : Provided a major boost by upgrading to a full participant on Thursday after dealing with an ankle injury. He is fully expected to carry a significant load if Hall's reps are limited.

: Provided a major boost by upgrading to a full participant on Thursday after dealing with an ankle injury. He is fully expected to carry a significant load if Hall's reps are limited. David Bailey (EDGE) : The star rookie and team sacks leader (5.5 sacks) did not practice for consecutive days due to a groin injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn has raised concern over his availability for Sunday.

: The star rookie and team sacks leader (5.5 sacks) did not practice for consecutive days due to a groin injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn has raised concern over his availability for Sunday. Defensive Line Depth : Along with Bailey, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (knee) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) missed practice again and are considered week-to-week.

: Along with Bailey, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (knee) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) missed practice again and are considered week-to-week. Offensive Line: Guard Dylan Parham (knee) was limited, while tackle Max Mitchell (concussion) remained out. Veteran rest-day absences Demario Davis and Harrison Phillips returned as full participants on Thursday.

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

The Raiders' injury outlook is trending upward, with several key offensive and defensive weapons returning to full practice:

Brock Bowers (TE) : Upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after starting the week limited with a calf issue

: Upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after starting the week limited with a calf issue Jackson Powers-Johnson (G/C) : Popped up unexpectedly on Thursday's report, missing practice with a back injury. His availability for Sunday is unclear.

: Popped up unexpectedly on Thursday's report, missing practice with a back injury. His availability for Sunday is unclear. Jack Bech (WR) : Designated to return from injured reserve, Bech was a full participant both days and is on track to provide Kirk Cousins with depth out wide.

: Designated to return from injured reserve, Bech was a full participant both days and is on track to provide Kirk Cousins with depth out wide. Defensive Line & Linebackers : Defensive end Kwity Paye (rest) and linebacker Quay Walker (chest) both cleared restrictions to practice fully on Thursday. However, rotational pass rusher Patrick Johnson (stinger) remained sidelined.

& : Defensive end Kwity Paye (rest) and linebacker Quay Walker (chest) both cleared restrictions to practice fully on Thursday. However, rotational pass rusher Patrick Johnson (stinger) remained sidelined. Ashton Jeanty (RB): Completely unlisted on the injury report, clearing him to spearhead the Raiders' rushing attack on Sunday.

New York Jets NYJ Form Las Vegas Raiders LVR NYJ NYJ LVR LVR All Games All Games New York Jets NYJ 25 28 Miami Dolphins MIA L New England Patriots NE 26 19 New York Jets NYJ L New York Jets NYJ 17 12 Cleveland Browns CLE W Chicago Bears CHI 23 12 New York Jets NYJ L Detroit Lions DET 31 24 New York Jets NYJ L Matches played 5 Points scored 97 All Games All Games Las Vegas Raiders LVR 21 35 Los Angeles Rams LA L Las Vegas Raiders LVR 30 33 Buffalo Bills BUF L New England Patriots NE 45 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR L Las Vegas Raiders LVR 27 30 Kansas City Chiefs KC L New Orleans Saints NO 27 35 Las Vegas Raiders LVR W Matches played 5 Points scored 130

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL Las Vegas Raiders LVR 16 New York Jets NYJ 12 FT NFL New York Jets NYJ 28 Las Vegas Raiders LVR 31 FT NFL New York Jets NYJ 34 Las Vegas Raiders LVR 3 FT NFL Las Vegas Raiders LVR 45 New York Jets NYJ 20 FT NFL Las Vegas Raiders LVR 34 New York Jets NYJ 20 FT 114 Points scored 129

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