How to watch New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Jets QB Geno Smith set to face former side! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time
The New York Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).
Both sides are hoping to snap losing streaks, with the Jets (2-5) losing two on the bounce and the Raiders (3-4) suffering four straight setbacks. Having kicked off the season with three consecutive wins, it's even more of a bitter pill for Las Vegas to swallow.
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New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News
New York Jets Team News
The Jets are monitoring several major injuries across both their backfield and defensive front:
- Breece Hall (RB): Remains a limited participant due to a lingering quadriceps strain. Though he has worked through individual drills, his workload capacity for Sunday is still up in the air.
- Braelon Allen (RB): Provided a major boost by upgrading to a full participant on Thursday after dealing with an ankle injury. He is fully expected to carry a significant load if Hall's reps are limited.
- David Bailey (EDGE): The star rookie and team sacks leader (5.5 sacks) did not practice for consecutive days due to a groin injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn has raised concern over his availability for Sunday.
- Defensive Line Depth: Along with Bailey, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (knee) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) missed practice again and are considered week-to-week.
- Offensive Line: Guard Dylan Parham (knee) was limited, while tackle Max Mitchell (concussion) remained out. Veteran rest-day absences Demario Davis and Harrison Phillips returned as full participants on Thursday.
Las Vegas Raiders Team News
The Raiders' injury outlook is trending upward, with several key offensive and defensive weapons returning to full practice:
- Brock Bowers (TE): Upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after starting the week limited with a calf issue
- Jackson Powers-Johnson (G/C): Popped up unexpectedly on Thursday's report, missing practice with a back injury. His availability for Sunday is unclear.
- Jack Bech (WR): Designated to return from injured reserve, Bech was a full participant both days and is on track to provide Kirk Cousins with depth out wide.
- Defensive Line & Linebackers: Defensive end Kwity Paye (rest) and linebacker Quay Walker (chest) both cleared restrictions to practice fully on Thursday. However, rotational pass rusher Patrick Johnson (stinger) remained sidelined.
- Ashton Jeanty (RB): Completely unlisted on the injury report, clearing him to spearhead the Raiders' rushing attack on Sunday.
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