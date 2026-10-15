How to watch New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 13:00 MetLife Stadium

The New York Giants host the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey), during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

The Giants (3-1-1) may have struggled on the road, but the NFC East leaders have won all three previous starts at MetLife this season. They look to maintain that home momentum against a Saints side that has lost three games on the spin.

How to watch New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints Team News

New York Giants Team News

Head coach John Harbaugh’s squad is facing critical injuries, especially on the defensive side and along the offensive line.

Pass Rush Crisis : The biggest concern centers on edge defender Abdul Carter, who missed practice for a second straight day due to a calf injury. With star pass rusher Brian Burns already out for the season with a torn ACL, losing Carter, who leads the NFL with 11 "quick" quarterback pressures, would leave the Giants' front heavily depleted.

Offensive Line Continuity : Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) and starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) have missed consecutive practices. Thomas routinely sits early in the week to manage his groin injury and has yet to miss a snap this season, but Eluemunor's status is day-to-day. Additionally, Bryan Hudson is confirmed to make his third consecutive start at center in place of John Michael Schmitz.

Secondary Updates : Starting safety Tyler Nubin (neck) and rookie cornerback Colton Hood (concussion) sat out Thursday's practice. However, safety Jason Pinnock returned as a full participant after recovering from a concussion, providing a massive boost to the secondary.

Offensive Weapons : Wide receiver Malik Nabers has fully rebounded from his previous knee injury, posting 232 yards over the past two weeks. Running back Cam Skattebo continues to anchor the backfield, hoping to find room against a vulnerable Saints run defense.

New Orleans Saints Team News

Under head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints are dealing with an array of issues as they attempt to snap a three-game losing streak.

Quarterback Status : Starting quarterback Tyler Shough was listed as a full participant in practice despite managing a left hand injury. He remains firmly entrenched as QB1 ahead of Spencer Rattler.

Offensive Absences : Prize first-round rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will not practice this week and has been ruled out of making his NFL debut. Running back Alvin Kamara (back) has been limited, and the Saints have notably shuffled their depth chart, elevating Kendre Miller to the top running back position ahead of Kamara. Travis Etienne Jr. remains on Injured Reserve.

Illness Outbreak : Star wide receiver Chris Olave and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd have missed consecutive practices due to illness, making their availability for Sunday highly uncertain.

Front Seven Hits : Edge defender Anfernee Jennings (knee) missed practice, though edge rusher Chase Young (4.0 sacks) remains fully healthy to lead the pass rush. On special teams, long snapper Zach Wood returned to practice on a designated-to-return status.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



