New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

The New York Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

NFC East-leaders, the New York Giants (5-3-1) face their first opponent with a winning record this season, as they host Trevor Lawrence and the red-hot, AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2).

How to watch New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL / Channel 5

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New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

New York Giants Team News

Clean Injury Report : The Giants enter Sunday with zero game-status designations on their final 53-man injury report. Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) was held out of Friday's practice as a precaution, while safety Elijah Campbell (knee) and cornerback Nic Jones (knee) were limited. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Likely will be fine to play.

: The Giants enter Sunday with zero game-status designations on their final 53-man injury report. Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) was held out of Friday's practice as a precaution, while safety Elijah Campbell (knee) and cornerback Nic Jones (knee) were limited. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Likely will be fine to play. Quarterback Transition : J.J. McCarthy is set to make his fourth start for New York after stepping in following Jaxson Dart's Week 2 season-ending knee injury. McCarthy won his first two starts before throwing a game-ending interception in last week's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

: J.J. McCarthy is set to make his fourth start for New York after stepping in following Jaxson Dart's Week 2 season-ending knee injury. McCarthy won his first two starts before throwing a game-ending interception in last week's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. Offensive Playmakers : Running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) practiced in full all week after posting a career-high 122 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against Washington. In the passing game, Likely leads the team with seven touchdown catches, while wideout Malik Nabers looks to bounce back after committing his first career fumble in the red zone last week.

: Running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) practiced in full all week after posting a career-high 122 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against Washington. In the passing game, Likely leads the team with seven touchdown catches, while wideout Malik Nabers looks to bounce back after committing his first career fumble in the red zone last week. Recent Roster Moves : Earlier this week, New York added return specialist and receiver Xavier Gipson (off Philadelphia's practice squad) and defensive back Tavierre Thomas (off Minnesota's practice squad) to the active roster, waiving Charlie Jones and Nikko Reed.

: Earlier this week, New York added return specialist and receiver Xavier Gipson (off Philadelphia's practice squad) and defensive back Tavierre Thomas (off Minnesota's practice squad) to the active roster, waiving Charlie Jones and Nikko Reed. Kicking Concerns: Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada has struggled recently, missing six of his past 14 field-goal attempts after starting his career 9-for-9.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Key Injuries & Lineup Changes : Starting center Robert Hainsey (knee) has been ruled out. Sophomore Jonah Monheim (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to get the start at center after filling in cleanly for 44 snaps last week. Defensive end B.J. Green II (forearm) has also been ruled out despite having his 21-day practice window opened from Injured Reserve.

: Starting center Robert Hainsey (knee) has been ruled out. Sophomore Jonah Monheim (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to get the start at center after filling in cleanly for 44 snaps last week. Defensive end B.J. Green II (forearm) has also been ruled out despite having his 21-day practice window opened from Injured Reserve. Questionable Defenders : Defensive ends Danny Striggow (concussion) and Matt Dickerson (neck) carry questionable designations into the weekend. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead returned to full practice on Thursday following a personal matter.

: Defensive ends Danny Striggow (concussion) and Matt Dickerson (neck) carry questionable designations into the weekend. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead returned to full practice on Thursday following a personal matter. Tuten Cleared to Play : Lead running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) missed Thursday's practice before returning in a limited capacity on Friday. He carries no injury designation and is cleared to lead a backfield that ranks among the league's toughest to tackle after contact.

: Lead running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) missed Thursday's practice before returning in a limited capacity on Friday. He carries no injury designation and is cleared to lead a backfield that ranks among the league's toughest to tackle after contact. Trade Deadline Reinforcements : Head coach Liam Coen's squad, which boasts the NFL's No. 4 scoring offense (29.9 PPG) and No. 2 scoring defense (16.0 PPG), recently fortified its defense. Jacksonville acquired All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III from Atlanta, defensive tackle Jordan Davis from Philadelphia, and nose tackle Davon Godchaux from New Orleans.

: Head coach Liam Coen's squad, which boasts the NFL's No. 4 scoring offense (29.9 PPG) and No. 2 scoring defense (16.0 PPG), recently fortified its defense. Jacksonville acquired All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III from Atlanta, defensive tackle Jordan Davis from Philadelphia, and nose tackle Davon Godchaux from New Orleans. MVP-Caliber Offense: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off a 352-yard performance in a 40-23 win over Tennessee, marking his fifth game this season with three or more touchdown passes. Wide receiver Parker Washington (152 yards in Week 10) and two-way standout Travis Hunter (three interceptions and a receiving TD this season) continue to pace the perimeter.

New York Giants NYG Form Jacksonville Jaguars JAX NYG NYG JAX JAX All Games All Games New York Giants NYG 21 24 Washington Commanders WAS L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 11 19 New York Giants NYG W Houston Texans HOU 21 27 New York Giants NYG W New York Giants NYG 27 34 New Orleans Saints NO L Washington Commanders WAS 27 27 New York Giants NYG D Matches played 5 Points scored 121 All Games All Games Tennessee Titans TEN 23 40 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX W Baltimore Ravens BAL 10 33 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX W Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 42 7 Indianapolis Colts IND W Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 31 34 Houston Texans HOU L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 19 17 Philadelphia Eagles PHI W Matches played 5 Points scored 165

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 17 New York Giants NYG 23 FT NFL New York Giants NYG 15 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 20 FT NFL Preseason New York Giants NYG 22 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 12 FT NFL Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 25 New York Giants NYG 24 FT NFL Preseason Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 32 New York Giants NYG 31 FT 115 Points scored 106

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks