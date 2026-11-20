New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time
The New York Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).
NFC East-leaders, the New York Giants (5-3-1) face their first opponent with a winning record this season, as they host Trevor Lawrence and the red-hot, AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2).
How to watch New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars
In the US:
CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo
In the UK:
DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL / Channel 5
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News
New York Giants Team News
- Clean Injury Report: The Giants enter Sunday with zero game-status designations on their final 53-man injury report. Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) was held out of Friday's practice as a precaution, while safety Elijah Campbell (knee) and cornerback Nic Jones (knee) were limited. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Likely will be fine to play.
- Quarterback Transition: J.J. McCarthy is set to make his fourth start for New York after stepping in following Jaxson Dart's Week 2 season-ending knee injury. McCarthy won his first two starts before throwing a game-ending interception in last week's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.
- Offensive Playmakers: Running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) practiced in full all week after posting a career-high 122 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against Washington. In the passing game, Likely leads the team with seven touchdown catches, while wideout Malik Nabers looks to bounce back after committing his first career fumble in the red zone last week.
- Recent Roster Moves: Earlier this week, New York added return specialist and receiver Xavier Gipson (off Philadelphia's practice squad) and defensive back Tavierre Thomas (off Minnesota's practice squad) to the active roster, waiving Charlie Jones and Nikko Reed.
- Kicking Concerns: Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada has struggled recently, missing six of his past 14 field-goal attempts after starting his career 9-for-9.
Jacksonville Jaguars Team News
- Key Injuries & Lineup Changes: Starting center Robert Hainsey (knee) has been ruled out. Sophomore Jonah Monheim (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to get the start at center after filling in cleanly for 44 snaps last week. Defensive end B.J. Green II (forearm) has also been ruled out despite having his 21-day practice window opened from Injured Reserve.
- Questionable Defenders: Defensive ends Danny Striggow (concussion) and Matt Dickerson (neck) carry questionable designations into the weekend. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead returned to full practice on Thursday following a personal matter.
- Tuten Cleared to Play: Lead running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) missed Thursday's practice before returning in a limited capacity on Friday. He carries no injury designation and is cleared to lead a backfield that ranks among the league's toughest to tackle after contact.
- Trade Deadline Reinforcements: Head coach Liam Coen's squad, which boasts the NFL's No. 4 scoring offense (29.9 PPG) and No. 2 scoring defense (16.0 PPG), recently fortified its defense. Jacksonville acquired All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III from Atlanta, defensive tackle Jordan Davis from Philadelphia, and nose tackle Davon Godchaux from New Orleans.
- MVP-Caliber Offense: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off a 352-yard performance in a 40-23 win over Tennessee, marking his fifth game this season with three or more touchdown passes. Wide receiver Parker Washington (152 yards in Week 10) and two-way standout Travis Hunter (three interceptions and a receiving TD this season) continue to pace the perimeter.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks