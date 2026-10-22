How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Paris Game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Stade de France

The New Orleans Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France (Saint-Denis, Paris), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season.

It's the sixth encounter of the 2026 NFL International Series, following on from recent games in London, Melbourne and Rio de Janiero and marks the first-ever NFL regular season game hosted in France. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT (1.30pm GMT).

Both sides have polar opposite records with the Steelers 4-2 and the Saints 2-4. New Orleans won't be too fazed on their travels though, as they are 0-3 at home this season and beat the Giants 34-27 at the MetLife last week.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers

In the US:

NFL Network / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

New Orleans Saints Team News

The Saints are looking to build on their hard-fought Week 6 win over the Giants but continue to battle a crowded medical room.

Quarterback : Starting QB Tyler Shough was a full participant in Wednesday's opening practice session in France. He is playing through two broken bones in his non-throwing hand, an injury that is expected to take a couple of months to fully heal.

Wide Receiver : Star wideout Chris Olave sat out practice due to an illness. Meanwhile, highly touted rookie Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) traveled across the Atlantic with the team but has officially been ruled out of practicing or playing this week by GM Mickey Loomis.

Running Back : Alvin Kamara remains limited on the injury report with a back injury, though he is fully expected to carry the bulk of the workload on Sunday.

Defense & Midweek DNPs : Linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings (knee) both did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive linemen Vernon Broughton and Nathan Shepherd were also limited or sidelined due to illness.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Pittsburgh's primary concerns center around their receiver depth and a couple of newly added names to the defensive front.

Wide Receiver Crunch : The Steelers are facing a depleted receiving corps. Top targets Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are both stationed on the Reserve/Injured List. Additionally, Ben Skowronek (calf) did not practice on Wednesday after sitting out last week's game against Tampa Bay. Second-round rookie Germie Bernard will be heavily relied upon alongside George Pickens to carry the passing game.

Defensive Front Additions : Cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (tricep) are new additions to the injury report and missed Wednesday’s session entirely. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey (wrist) also logged a DNP.

Linebacker / Edge Edge : Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is currently limited with a stubborn groin injury. Key veterans T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward were given standard veteran rest days on Wednesday but are fully healthy for Sunday.

Running Back : Rico Dowdle was limited with a knee injury. Dowdle just returned last week from a toe issue and his status will need to be closely monitored through the end of the week.

Secondary Boost : Safety DeShon Elliott (knee) provided a major boost by participating as a full squad member in practice, putting him on track to feature prominently in Paris.

Useful links

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



