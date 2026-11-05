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NFL
New Orleans SaintsNew Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome
Cleveland BrownsCleveland Browns
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How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: QB Shedeur Sanders set to start for the Browns, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, as well as kick-off time and team news

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

The New Orleans Saints host the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

New Orleans (2-5) are hoping it's fifth time lucky as they look to break their home hoodoo at the Superdome off the back of a bye-week. The Browns (5-3), who are coming off a tough loss to AFC North rivals, Pittsburgh, remain on the road for a third straight week.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Cleveland Browns Team News

The biggest storyline for the Browns is under center. QB Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Steelers and has missed consecutive practices.

  • Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders is preparing to start. Even if Watson clears protocol late, head coach Todd Monken has indicated that the lack of practice reps means Sanders will likely lead the offense.
  • Defensive Line: Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow) missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. His absence is a significant blow to a unit preparing to face the Saints' rushing attack.
  • Positive Reinforcements: The Browns received a boost as right guard Austin Barber (calf) and linebacker Quincy Williams (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday as limited participants. Cornerback Myles Harden, center Elgton Jenkins, and defensive end Jared Verse all upgraded to full participants on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints Team News

Fresh off their bye week, the Saints are getting vital offensive weapons back, though their backfield is slightly banged up.

  • First-Round Returns: Star rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) both returned to practice this week. Tyson is expected to make his highly anticipated NFL regular-season debut to provide a true spark alongside Chris Olave.
  • Running Back Room: Alvin Kamara (back) was a non-participant on Wednesday but returned to a limited session on Thursday. Meanwhile, rookie backup CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) downgraded to a "Did Not Participate" on Thursday. To solidify depth, the Saints signed Audric Estimé off waivers during the bye week.
  • Special Teams Change: The Saints officially moved on from struggling kicker Daniel Carlson over the bye, clearing the way for Charlie Smyth to take over kicking duties this Sunday.
New Orleans Saints
NO

Form

Cleveland Browns
CLE

All Games

New Orleans Saints
NO
10
16
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
L
New York Giants
NYG
27
34
New Orleans Saints
NO
W
New Orleans Saints
NO
13
23
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
L
New Orleans Saints
NO
24
45
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
L
New Orleans Saints
NO
27
35
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
L
Matches played5
Points scored108

All Games

Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
27
6
Cleveland Browns
CLE
L
Tennessee Titans
TEN
24
27
Cleveland Browns
CLE
W
Cleveland Browns
CLE
13
10
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
W
New York Jets
NYJ
17
12
Cleveland Browns
CLE
L
Cleveland Browns
CLE
27
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
W
Matches played5
Points scored85

Head to Head

New Orleans Saints
Draw
Cleveland Browns
3
0
2
NFL
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
35
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
14
FT
NFL
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
10
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
17
FT
NFL
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
21
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
18
FT
NFL Preseason
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
20
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
14
FT
NFL
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
26
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
24
FT
111Points scored88

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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