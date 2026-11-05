How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: QB Shedeur Sanders set to start for the Browns, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

The New Orleans Saints host the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

New Orleans (2-5) are hoping it's fifth time lucky as they look to break their home hoodoo at the Superdome off the back of a bye-week. The Browns (5-3), who are coming off a tough loss to AFC North rivals, Pittsburgh, remain on the road for a third straight week.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

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Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Cleveland Browns Team News

The biggest storyline for the Browns is under center. QB Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Steelers and has missed consecutive practices.

Quarterback : Shedeur Sanders is preparing to start. Even if Watson clears protocol late, head coach Todd Monken has indicated that the lack of practice reps means Sanders will likely lead the offense.

: Shedeur Sanders is preparing to start. Even if Watson clears protocol late, head coach Todd Monken has indicated that the lack of practice reps means Sanders will likely lead the offense. Defensive Line : Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow) missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. His absence is a significant blow to a unit preparing to face the Saints' rushing attack.

: Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow) missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. His absence is a significant blow to a unit preparing to face the Saints' rushing attack. Positive Reinforcements: The Browns received a boost as right guard Austin Barber (calf) and linebacker Quincy Williams (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday as limited participants. Cornerback Myles Harden, center Elgton Jenkins, and defensive end Jared Verse all upgraded to full participants on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints Team News

Fresh off their bye week, the Saints are getting vital offensive weapons back, though their backfield is slightly banged up.

First-Round Returns : Star rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) both returned to practice this week. Tyson is expected to make his highly anticipated NFL regular-season debut to provide a true spark alongside Chris Olave.

: Star rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) both returned to practice this week. Tyson is expected to make his highly anticipated NFL regular-season debut to provide a true spark alongside Chris Olave. Running Back Room : Alvin Kamara (back) was a non-participant on Wednesday but returned to a limited session on Thursday. Meanwhile, rookie backup CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) downgraded to a "Did Not Participate" on Thursday. To solidify depth, the Saints signed Audric Estimé off waivers during the bye week.

: Alvin Kamara (back) was a non-participant on Wednesday but returned to a limited session on Thursday. Meanwhile, rookie backup CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) downgraded to a "Did Not Participate" on Thursday. To solidify depth, the Saints signed Audric Estimé off waivers during the bye week. Special Teams Change: The Saints officially moved on from struggling kicker Daniel Carlson over the bye, clearing the way for Charlie Smyth to take over kicking duties this Sunday.

New Orleans Saints NO Form Cleveland Browns CLE NO NO CLE CLE All Games All Games New Orleans Saints NO 10 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L New York Giants NYG 27 34 New Orleans Saints NO W New Orleans Saints NO 13 23 Minnesota Vikings MIN L New Orleans Saints NO 24 45 Atlanta Falcons ATL L New Orleans Saints NO 27 35 Las Vegas Raiders LVR L Matches played 5 Points scored 108 All Games All Games Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 27 6 Cleveland Browns CLE L Tennessee Titans TEN 24 27 Cleveland Browns CLE W Cleveland Browns CLE 13 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL W New York Jets NYJ 17 12 Cleveland Browns CLE L Cleveland Browns CLE 27 24 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Matches played 5 Points scored 85

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL New Orleans Saints NO 35 Cleveland Browns CLE 14 FT NFL Cleveland Browns CLE 10 New Orleans Saints NO 17 FT NFL New Orleans Saints NO 21 Cleveland Browns CLE 18 FT NFL Preseason Cleveland Browns CLE 20 New Orleans Saints NO 14 FT NFL Cleveland Browns CLE 26 New Orleans Saints NO 24 FT 111 Points scored 88

Useful links

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NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks