How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: QB Shedeur Sanders set to start for the Browns, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time
The New Orleans Saints host the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).
New Orleans (2-5) are hoping it's fifth time lucky as they look to break their home hoodoo at the Superdome off the back of a bye-week. The Browns (5-3), who are coming off a tough loss to AFC North rivals, Pittsburgh, remain on the road for a third straight week.
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New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns Team News
Cleveland Browns Team News
The biggest storyline for the Browns is under center. QB Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Steelers and has missed consecutive practices.
- Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders is preparing to start. Even if Watson clears protocol late, head coach Todd Monken has indicated that the lack of practice reps means Sanders will likely lead the offense.
- Defensive Line: Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow) missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. His absence is a significant blow to a unit preparing to face the Saints' rushing attack.
- Positive Reinforcements: The Browns received a boost as right guard Austin Barber (calf) and linebacker Quincy Williams (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday as limited participants. Cornerback Myles Harden, center Elgton Jenkins, and defensive end Jared Verse all upgraded to full participants on Thursday.
New Orleans Saints Team News
Fresh off their bye week, the Saints are getting vital offensive weapons back, though their backfield is slightly banged up.
- First-Round Returns: Star rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) both returned to practice this week. Tyson is expected to make his highly anticipated NFL regular-season debut to provide a true spark alongside Chris Olave.
- Running Back Room: Alvin Kamara (back) was a non-participant on Wednesday but returned to a limited session on Thursday. Meanwhile, rookie backup CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) downgraded to a "Did Not Participate" on Thursday. To solidify depth, the Saints signed Audric Estimé off waivers during the bye week.
- Special Teams Change: The Saints officially moved on from struggling kicker Daniel Carlson over the bye, clearing the way for Charlie Smyth to take over kicking duties this Sunday.
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