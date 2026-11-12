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Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025Getty Images Sport
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Rob Norcup
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How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers NFL game LIVE: Top spot in the NFC South is up for grabs! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, as well as kick-off time and team news

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

The New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) in an all NFC South clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Both sides may sit top of the NFC South division with 3-5 records, but the Panthers are currently on a 3-game losing streak, while the Saints are coming off a slender 23-22 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Team News

New Orleans Saints Team News

  • Quarterback & Offense: Quarterback Tyler Shough sparked the comeback last week, finishing with 272 passing yards, a touchdown, and a 110.4 passer rating.
  • Lineup & Position Changes: Center Erik McCoy suffered a bicep injury, prompting a major shift on the offensive line with Caesar Ruiz moving from right guard to starting center (his college position) and Jeremiah Wright stepping into the right guard role.
  • Running Back Boost: Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve and opened his 21-day practice window as a limited participant. His return sets up a multi-faceted backfield rotation alongside Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime.
  • Pass Rush: The New Orleans defense has tightened up, holding opponents under 24 points in three of their last four games, powered by a strong pass rush featuring Chase Young and Carl Granderson (who had two sacks last week).

Carolina Panthers Team News

  • Quarterback & Offense: Bryce Young is looking to rebound after completing 28-of-39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns against Denver, though protection issues remain a focal point. Chuba Hubbard continues to anchor the ground game, and Darren Waller leads the middle-of-the-field receiving targets.
  • Roster Moves & Practice Windows: The Panthers opened practice windows for several key contributors, including running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Xavier Legette, and cornerback Mike Jackson, alongside offensive lineman Brady Christensen.
  • Special Teams Adjustments: Following the release of veteran receiver and returner David Moore, Anthony Tyus III and Trevor Etienne have shifted into primary return roles.
New Orleans Saints
NO

Form

Carolina Panthers
CAR

All Games

New Orleans Saints
NO
23
22
Cleveland Browns
CLE
W
New Orleans Saints
NO
10
16
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
L
New York Giants
NYG
27
34
New Orleans Saints
NO
W
New Orleans Saints
NO
13
23
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
L
New Orleans Saints
NO
24
45
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
L
Matches played5
Points scored104

All Games

Carolina Panthers
CAR
21
26
Denver Broncos
DEN
L
Green Bay Packers
GB
27
19
Carolina Panthers
CAR
L
Carolina Panthers
CAR
13
43
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
L
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
14
25
Carolina Panthers
CAR
W
Carolina Panthers
CAR
32
26
Detroit Lions
DET
W
Matches played5
Points scored110

Head to Head

New Orleans Saints
Draw
Carolina Panthers
4
0
1
NFL
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
20
Carolina Panthers badge
Carolina Panthers
CAR
17
FT
NFL
Carolina Panthers badge
Carolina Panthers
CAR
7
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
17
FT
NFL
Carolina Panthers badge
Carolina Panthers
CAR
23
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
22
FT
NFL
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
47
Carolina Panthers badge
Carolina Panthers
CAR
10
FT
NFL
New Orleans Saints badge
New Orleans Saints
NO
28
Carolina Panthers badge
Carolina Panthers
CAR
6
FT
134Points scored63

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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