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International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 09:45

Neftchi Fargona host Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Uzbek side looking to make their mark on the continental stage against Saudi opposition.

Neftchi Fargona arrive in reasonable domestic form under coach Islom Ismoilov, having won their last two Uzbek League outings. Their challenge in Asian competition, though, is a step up from anything the local circuit offers.

Al Ittihad, managed by Jens Wissing, come into this fixture off back-to-back Saudi Pro League wins, defeating Al Diriyah and Al-Ettifaq in their most recent outings. They will be looking to build momentum after a mixed start to their continental campaign.

Both sides sit in the lower half of the West group standings, which gives this match added weight for teams with points to recover.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Neftchi Fargona vs Al Ittihad.

Team news & squads

Neftchi Fargona are led by coach Islom Ismoilov, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Al Ittihad head coach Jens Wissing has similarly not had his probable lineup confirmed, with no injury or suspension details currently listed for the away squad. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Neftchi Fargona head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their recent domestic run has been strong, with back-to-back Uzbek League victories including a 4-2 win over Kokand 1912 and a 3-1 road win at Pakhtakor Tashkent. Their sole defeat in that stretch came in the AFC Champions League Elite, a 3-1 loss to Al Nassr. Across those five games, the Uzbek side scored 11 goals and conceded nine, suggesting an open, attack-minded approach that has occasionally left them exposed.

Al Ittihad's recent form tells a similar story of domestic confidence mixed with continental inconsistency. Wissing's side have won two and lost two of their last five, with a draw rounding out the record. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League, following a 4-1 victory against Al-Ettifaq. In the AFC Champions League Elite, they were beaten 2-1 by Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai and drew 1-1 with Al-Shamal, meaning continental points have been harder to come by.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Neftchi Fargona and Al Ittihad are recorded in the available data. This fixture will mark a first encounter between the two clubs.