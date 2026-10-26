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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoNeftchi Fargona
team-logoAl Ittihad
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Watch Neftchi Fargona vs Al Ittihad live: TV, livestreams, international AFC Champions League Elite coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Neftchi Fargona vs Al Ittihad
Neftchi Fargona
Al Ittihad
AFC Champions League Elite
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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Paramount+

Paramount+

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu / iQiyi

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Germany

sportdigital+ / sportdigital1+

Sportdigital

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

RCTI+ / Vision+ / MNC Soccer Channel

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

ESPN2 Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Nigeria

StarTimes App / Sporty TV

StarTimes

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Russia

TV Start

TV Start

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

StarTimes App / Sporty TV

StarTimes

Turkey

Spor Smart

D-Smart GO

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United States

Paramount+ / YouTube (The AFC Hub)

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Uzbekistan

Futbol TV / Salom TV

Futbol TV

Match Preview

Neftchi Fargona host Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Uzbek side looking to make their mark on the continental stage against Saudi opposition.

Neftchi Fargona arrive in reasonable domestic form under coach Islom Ismoilov, having won their last two Uzbek League outings. Their challenge in Asian competition, though, is a step up from anything the local circuit offers.

Al Ittihad, managed by Jens Wissing, come into this fixture off back-to-back Saudi Pro League wins, defeating Al Diriyah and Al-Ettifaq in their most recent outings. They will be looking to build momentum after a mixed start to their continental campaign.

Both sides sit in the lower half of the West group standings, which gives this match added weight for teams with points to recover.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Neftchi Fargona vs Al Ittihad.

Team news & squads

Neftchi Fargona vs Al Ittihad Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Ismoilov

Neftchi Fargona are led by coach Islom Ismoilov, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Al Ittihad head coach Jens Wissing has similarly not had his probable lineup confirmed, with no injury or suspension details currently listed for the away squad. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

NEF

NEF - Form

LOT
W0-1
XOR
D2-2
ALN
L3-1
KOK
W2-4
PAT
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ITT

ITT - Form

ALS
D1-1
HIL
L3-2
ALA
L1-2
ALI
W1-4
DIR
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Neftchi Fargona head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their recent domestic run has been strong, with back-to-back Uzbek League victories including a 4-2 win over Kokand 1912 and a 3-1 road win at Pakhtakor Tashkent. Their sole defeat in that stretch came in the AFC Champions League Elite, a 3-1 loss to Al Nassr. Across those five games, the Uzbek side scored 11 goals and conceded nine, suggesting an open, attack-minded approach that has occasionally left them exposed.

Al Ittihad's recent form tells a similar story of domestic confidence mixed with continental inconsistency. Wissing's side have won two and lost two of their last five, with a draw rounding out the record. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League, following a 4-1 victory against Al-Ettifaq. In the AFC Champions League Elite, they were beaten 2-1 by Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai and drew 1-1 with Al-Shamal, meaning continental points have been harder to come by.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Neftchi Fargona and Al Ittihad are recorded in the available data. This fixture will mark a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
220081+76
W
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
4
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
211042+24
W
D
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
211032+14
D
W
7
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
210123-13
L
W
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
20202202
D
D
10
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
11
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
201123-11
L
D
12
TractorTractorTRA
201101-11
D
L
13
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
200224-20
L
L
14
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
15
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
200215-40
L
L
16
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
200205-50
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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