How to watch Neftchi Fargona vs Al Hilal with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 23 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Neftchi Fargona host Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Uzbek side looking to upset one of Saudi Arabia's most decorated clubs on home soil.

Neftchi Fargona sit ninth in the West group standings and arrive into this match off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Navbahor Namangan in the Uzbek League on November 20. Their continental campaign has been a mixed one, with a draw against Tractor sandwiched between a loss to Al Ittihad in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite outings.

Coach Islom Ismoilov will need a strong response from his squad. Fargona have shown they can score goals — four past Bunyodkor Tashkent in league play — but their defensive record in this competition gives cause for concern.

Al Hilal arrive as the second-placed side in the West group and in strong form across both domestic and continental competition. Simone Inzaghi's side have won four of their last five matches, with their only blemish a 3-1 defeat to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite in late October.

The Saudi giants bounced back from that setback with a 2-0 win over Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in continental play, confirming their quality when it matters. They travel to Uzbekistan as clear favourites.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Neftchi Fargona vs Al Hilal live.

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