International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Link Argentina Disney+ disneyplus.com Bolivia Disney+ disneyplus.com Brazil CazéTV youtube.com/c/cazetv Bulgaria MAX Sport maxsport.live Canada DAZN dazn.com Chile Disney+ disneyplus.com China iQiyi iq.com Colombia Disney+ disneyplus.com Ecuador Disney+ disneyplus.com Finland Viaplay viaplay.fi France Canal+ canalplus.com Indonesia Vidio vidio.com Mexico Disney+ disneyplus.com Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl Norway Viaplay viaplay.no Paraguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Peru Disney+ disneyplus.com Russia Okko Sport okko.tv Spain Movistar+ movistarplus.es Sweden Disney+ disneyplus.com Thailand beIN Sports Connect connect-th.beinsports.com Turkey tabii tabii.com United States Paramount+ paramountplus.com Uruguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Venezuela Disney+ disneyplus.com

How to watch NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion De Goffert

Today's game between NEC Nijmegen and Levski Sofia will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Dick Schreuder takes charge of NEC Nijmegen for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Levski Sofia are managed by Julio Velazquez for this trip to the Netherlands. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and further updates are expected before the match.

Form

NEC Nijmegen have recorded two draws and three defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Ajax in the Eredivisie, and they also drew 1-1 with Go Ahead Eagles in September. The heaviest defeat in that run was a 5-0 loss to Juventus in the Europa League, and a 3-0 defeat to Cambuur also falls within that five-match window. NEC have scored just four goals while conceding 12 across those fixtures.

Levski Sofia have posted two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 away win over Cherno More Varna in the First Professional League. They also beat CSKA 1948 1-0 earlier in the run, though they suffered a 2-4 defeat to CSKA Sofia in the Super Cup and lost 1-0 to Salzburg in the Europa League.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between NEC Nijmegen and Levski Sofia ahead of this Europa League fixture.

Standings

NEC Nijmegen sit in 36th place in the Europa League table, placing them outside the automatic qualification positions and in need of points to stay in contention. Levski Sofia are placed 25th, also outside the qualification spots but in a stronger position than their hosts, which makes this a fixture where both clubs have clear motivation to win.