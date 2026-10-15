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Europa League
team-logoNEC Nijmegen
Stadion De Goffert
team-logoLevski Sofia
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NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia
NEC Nijmegen
Levski Sofia
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/c/cazetv

Bulgaria

MAX Sport

maxsport.live

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iq.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Paraguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sweden

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Thailand

beIN Sports Connect

connect-th.beinsports.com

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stadion De Goffert

Today's game between NEC Nijmegen and Levski Sofia will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Schreuder

Dick Schreuder takes charge of NEC Nijmegen for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Levski Sofia are managed by Julio Velazquez for this trip to the Netherlands. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and further updates are expected before the match.

Form

NEC

NEC - Form

EXC
D2-2
CAM
L3-0
JUV
L5-0
GAE
D1-1
AJX
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LES

LES - Form

C48
W1-0
CSS
L2-4
BOV
D0-0
SAL
L0-1
CMV
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NEC Nijmegen have recorded two draws and three defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Ajax in the Eredivisie, and they also drew 1-1 with Go Ahead Eagles in September. The heaviest defeat in that run was a 5-0 loss to Juventus in the Europa League, and a 3-0 defeat to Cambuur also falls within that five-match window. NEC have scored just four goals while conceding 12 across those fixtures.

Levski Sofia have posted two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 away win over Cherno More Varna in the First Professional League. They also beat CSKA 1948 1-0 earlier in the run, though they suffered a 2-4 defeat to CSKA Sofia in the Super Cup and lost 1-0 to Salzburg in the Europa League.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between NEC Nijmegen and Levski Sofia ahead of this Europa League fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

NEC Nijmegen sit in 36th place in the Europa League table, placing them outside the automatic qualification positions and in need of points to stay in contention. Levski Sofia are placed 25th, also outside the qualification spots but in a stronger position than their hosts, which makes this a fixture where both clubs have clear motivation to win.

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