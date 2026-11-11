How to watch Navalcarnero vs Real Betis with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Copa del Rey - Game Week 1 12 Nov 2026 - 13:00

Real Betis travel to face Navalcarnero in the Copa del Rey, with Manuel Pellegrini's side stepping down from the top flight to face lower-league opposition in the Spanish cup competition.

Navalcarnero compete in Segunda Federación, Spain's fourth tier, and will relish the chance to test themselves against a club competing at the highest level of European football this season.

The hosts arrive at this fixture in decent form for their division. Their last five results show one win, three draws, and one defeat, including a 2-2 draw with CD Guadalajara in their most recent outing and a 2-3 away win at Numancia earlier in the run.

Betis, by contrast, come into this tie with significant momentum. Pellegrini's squad has won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 LaLiga win over Malaga and a 1-0 Champions League victory over Feyenoord. Most recently, they beat Elche 2-0 away in LaLiga.

The Seville club suffered a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on November 4, though that result did little to dent their overall confidence heading into domestic cup action.

Betis will be without Facundo Bernal through suspension, and Pellegrini will be monitoring the fitness of several players ahead of a busy fixture schedule that includes a Champions League trip to Slovan Bratislava later in November.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Navalcarnero vs Real Betis live.

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