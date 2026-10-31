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How to watch Nashville SC vs Red Bull New York with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 1 Nov 2026 - 16:30 Geodis Park

Nashville SC host Red Bull New York at Geodis Park as the MLS regular season enters its final stretch, with both sides arriving in very different circumstances.

BJ Callaghan's Nashville have been the standout team in the Eastern Conference and come into this fixture as Supporters' Shield winners, having already clinched that honour. Their form has been exceptional, and home advantage at Geodis Park gives them every reason for confidence.

Red Bull New York arrive with something to prove. Michael Bradley's side sit tenth in the East and are fighting to force their way into the playoff picture with the regular season running short. Three defeats from their last five matches underline the inconsistency that has defined their campaign, though a 2-0 win over Inter Miami and a recent 3-2 defeat to New England show they can compete at this level.

New York's most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss at New England Revolution, a result that keeps the pressure on Bradley's men. They have the quality to cause problems on the road, but Nashville's defensive record and their ability to score freely make this a difficult assignment.

For Nashville, this is an opportunity to maintain the standards that earned them the Supporters' Shield and head into the playoffs in the best possible shape. Callaghan will want a professional performance that reinforces the squad's rhythm and confidence.

Everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live is below.

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