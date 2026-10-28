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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoNasaf Qarshi
team-logoKuwait SC
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Watch Nasaf Qarshi vs. Kuwait SC live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Nasaf Qarshi vs Kuwait SC
Nasaf Qarshi
Kuwait SC
AFC Champions League Two
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International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Chad

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Laos

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Libya

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Oman

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

Vision+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Syria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Thailand

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

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United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Vietnam

TV 360

TV 360

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Match Preview

Nasaf Qarshi and Kuwait SC meet in the AFC Champions League Two group stage in what shapes up as a telling fixture for both clubs' continental ambitions.

Nasaf come into this contest sitting third in Group A, having picked up mixed results across their recent outings. Their AFC Champions League Two campaign took a blow when they fell 2-1 to Al-Wahda, though they have shown resilience in Uzbek League action, winning three of their last five across all competitions.

Kuwait SC arrive in stronger form. The Kuwaiti side are second in the group and have strung together an impressive run of results, with their domestic form particularly eye-catching. They put seven past Al-Salibikhaet and six past Al-Tadhamon in back-to-back 1. Division wins, and their continental record backs up that confidence.

These two sides have met before in this competition, and Kuwait SC will carry the better memories into this fixture. A win here would tighten their grip on second place, while Nasaf need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Two clash.

Team news & squads


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