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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Nasaf Qarshi vs Kuwait SC with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 09:45

Nasaf Qarshi and Kuwait SC meet in the AFC Champions League Two group stage in what shapes up as a telling fixture for both clubs' continental ambitions.

Nasaf come into this contest sitting third in Group A, having picked up mixed results across their recent outings. Their AFC Champions League Two campaign took a blow when they fell 2-1 to Al-Wahda, though they have shown resilience in Uzbek League action, winning three of their last five across all competitions.

Kuwait SC arrive in stronger form. The Kuwaiti side are second in the group and have strung together an impressive run of results, with their domestic form particularly eye-catching. They put seven past Al-Salibikhaet and six past Al-Tadhamon in back-to-back 1. Division wins, and their continental record backs up that confidence.

These two sides have met before in this competition, and Kuwait SC will carry the better memories into this fixture. A win here would tighten their grip on second place, while Nasaf need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Two clash.

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