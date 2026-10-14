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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoNasaf Qarshi
team-logoAl-Wahda
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Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Wahda: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Wahda
Nasaf Qarshi
Al-Wahda
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Bahrain

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Bangladesh

FanCode

fancode.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Jordan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Korea Republic (South Korea)

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Malaysia

Astro Go

astro.com.my

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Qatar

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.co.th

Tunisia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Uzbekistan

MTRK / Sport Uz

mtrk.uz

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Zimbabwe

SuperSport

supersport.com

How to watch Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Wahda with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Nasaf Qarshi and Al-Wahda will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 14:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Wahda today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Nasaf Qarshi ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Al-Wahda have also yet to release official squad updates for this match. Details on any absentees or the expected starting XI will be updated when the club provides confirmed information.

Form

NAQ

NAQ - Form

NEF
W6-2
QUT
W3-0
KHA
D0-0
AND
W1-4
DIS
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALW

ALW - Form

ALN
L1-0
BAY
W2-1
ALD
W0-1
ALS
W1-0
ALK
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Nasaf Qarshi head into this match having won four of their last five games, with their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw against Al Khalidiyah in the AFC Champions League Two. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Samarkand in the Uzbek League, and they also recorded a commanding 6-2 win over Neftchi Fargona earlier in the run. Across those five matches, Nasaf have scored 12 goals and conceded four, reflecting an attack in good health domestically.

Al-Wahda arrive with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole defeat in that period came against Al-Nasr SC in the Arabian Gulf League, a 1-0 loss that has since been followed by three consecutive wins. The most recent of those was a 3-2 victory over Kuwait SC in the AFC Champions League Two, and they have also kept a clean sheet in that run, beating Sharjah Cultural Club 1-0.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nasaf QarshiDrawAl-Wahda
0
0
1
AFC Champions League Elite
Nasaf Qarshi badge
Nasaf Qarshi
NAQ
1
Al-Wahda badge
Al-Wahda
ALW
2
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The two sides have met once in the available record, with Al-Wahda defeating Nasaf Qarshi 1-2 in the AFC Champions League Elite in November 2025. That result gives Al-Wahda the advantage in head-to-head meetings, with a combined three goals scored across the single fixture on record.

Standings

Grp. A

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-WahdaAl-WahdaALW
110032+13
W
2
Al KhalidiyahAl KhalidiyahKHA
10100001
D
3
Nasaf QarshiNasaf QarshiNAQ
10100001
D
4
Kuwait SCKuwait SCALK
100123-10
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group A of the AFC Champions League Two, Al-Wahda currently lead the table, putting them in a strong position to progress from the group stage. Nasaf Qarshi sit third, meaning this fixture carries real weight for the Uzbek side as they look to close the gap on the group's pacesetters.

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