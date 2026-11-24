How to watch Nasaf Qarshi vs Al Khalidiyah with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Nasaf Qarshi host Al Khalidiyah in a Group A fixture in the AFC Champions League Two. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

The two sides already met in September, when Al Khalidiyah hosted the first game and the teams shared a 0-0 draw. That result left both clubs in the lower half of the table.

Nasaf arrive in good domestic form. They beat Mashal Muborak 2-0 on 21 November and won 1-0 at Buxoro on 8 November, so they have won back-to-back league games.

Their continental record is more mixed. Nasaf lost 1-0 to Kuwait SC on 28 October, then won the return game 3-2 away on 4 November.

Al Khalidiyah also won last time out in this competition. They came from behind to beat Al-Wahda 2-1 on 4 November, a week after losing to the same opponents by the same score.

The Bahraini side have been consistent at home as well. They won 2-0 at Manama in the 1. Division on 31 October and have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Here is what we know about the kick-off time, how to follow the match and what the numbers say before the teams meet.

Team news & squads