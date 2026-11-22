How to watch Nantes vs Grenoble with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 13 23 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade de la Beaujoire

Nantes host Grenoble in Ligue 2 at the Stade de la Beaujoire, with both clubs looking for momentum after a busy few weeks.

Gregory Poirier's side arrive in decent shape after a run that has steadied following a rough patch in October. Back-to-back defeats to Dunkerque and Saint-Etienne gave way to a draw with Clermont Foot and then a win away at Pau.

The Coupe de France brought a statement result, too. Nantes thrashed Stade Castelbourgeois 9-1 on the road, which should have lifted confidence in the squad.

Grenoble, coached by Olivier Frapolli, have had a more uneven time of it in the league. Three straight defeats to Boulogne, Pau and Dijon left them under pressure before a 3-2 win over Reims offered some relief.

They also progressed in the cup with a 2-0 win at Chambery, so they travel with two victories from their last two outings.

That contrast in league form makes this a useful test for both sides, with Nantes in the top half of the conversation and Grenoble looking to climb away from the bottom end of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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