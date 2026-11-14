How to watch MVV Maastricht vs Vitesse with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Eerste Divisie - Game Week 15 15 Nov 2026 - 08:30 Stadion De Geusselt

MVV Maastricht host Vitesse at Stadion De Geusselt in a Eerste Divisie fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the lower half of the table.

Andries Jonker's side come into this match on the back of a 0-2 win away at FC Emmen last weekend, a result that snapped a difficult run and gave the home side some breathing room. MVV will look to build on that momentum in front of their own supporters.

Vitesse, managed by Ruediger Rehm, arrive in Maastricht in inconsistent form. A draw against Jong Ajax in their most recent league outing left them still searching for the kind of consistency that would lift them clear of mid-table.

Both clubs are separated by just two positions in the standings, which gives this fixture a competitive edge that goes beyond local bragging rights.

The two sides have met four times in recent seasons, producing a mix of results that underlines how unpredictable this matchup tends to be.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch MVV Maastricht vs Vitesse, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads