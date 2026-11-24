How to watch Muharraq vs Arkadag with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Muharraq host Arkadag in an AFC Champions League Two Group B fixture, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the table. Venue and kick-off details are still to be confirmed.

Muharraq arrive on the back of a tough run in the competition. They lost 3-0 to Al-Jazira on November 4 and 4-2 to the same opponent on October 28, conceding seven goals across those two games.

Domestic football has offered a better outlet. Muharraq beat Sitra 4-0 in the 1. Division on November 1 and have won three of their last five matches overall.

Arkadag come in with firmer results in Asia. They beat Gol Gohar 1-0 on November 4 and drew 0-0 with the same side on October 28, keeping two clean sheets in a row.

The visitors currently sit second in Group B, one place above Muharraq in third. Arkadag also won the reverse fixture 1-0 on September 15.

Muharraq will want to turn that result around on home soil, while Arkadag will aim to protect their place in the top two.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, how to follow the game and what to expect.

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