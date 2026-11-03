How to watch Muharraq vs Al-Jazira with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Muharraq and Al-Jazira meet again in the AFC Champions League Two, with the Bahraini side looking to reverse the result from their most recent encounter against the UAE club.

Muharraq come into this fixture sitting third in Group B, needing a strong performance to close the gap on their opponents. Their AFC Champions League Two campaign has been mixed, but domestic form has given the squad confidence heading into this contest.

Al-Jazira arrive as group leaders and in commanding form across competitions. The Abu Dhabi club have won their last two matches, including a 4-2 victory over Muharraq in the reverse fixture, and they carry that momentum into this rematch.

For Muharraq, the home setting offers an opportunity to reset the narrative. Their domestic league record has been strong, with three wins in their last four 1. Division matches, suggesting the squad has the quality to compete when at their best.

Al-Jazira's squad depth across the ADNOC Pro League and the President's Cup, alongside continental commitments, makes them a difficult opponent to pin down tactically. They have shown they can grind out results as well as score freely.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Two fixture.

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