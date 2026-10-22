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CONCACAF Caribbean Cup
team-logoMount Pleasant
team-logoClub Sando
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Mount Pleasant vs Club Sando: Worldwide CONCACAF Caribbean Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Mount Pleasant vs Club Sando
Mount Pleasant
Club Sando
CONCACAF Caribbean Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage Link

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Canada

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Guatemala

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Haiti

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Honduras

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Jamaica

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Nicaragua

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Panama

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Paraguay

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Peru

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Trinidad and Tobago

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Uruguay

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USA

Paramount+

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Venezuela

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Dominica

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Saint Lucia

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How to watch Mount Pleasant vs Club Sando with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Mount Pleasant and Club Sando will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 01:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mount Pleasant vs Club Sando today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mount Pleasant have not released official team news ahead of this match. Lineup, injury, and suspension details remain unavailable, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Club Sando are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Information on their probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions has not been provided, and further details will be added when available.

Form

MOU

MOU - Form

CAS
W1-0
RAU
L0-1
DUN
W0-2
CAS
D1-1
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Form

SVB
W2-1
DEF
W0-2
DDE
D0-0
VIO
L1-0
MOU
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Club Sando head into this match with two wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five outings, all in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Mount Pleasant on October 15, and prior to that they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Violette AC. They recorded back-to-back wins over Defence Force and SV Broki earlier in the campaign, showing they are capable of stringing positive results together.

Mount Pleasant carry a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was also the 1-1 draw with Club Sando, and they drew 1-1 with Cavalier SC in the Premier League before that. A 2-0 win over Dunbeholden and a 1-0 victory against Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup highlight the stronger moments in their recent run, though a 1-0 defeat to Racing United in league play represents a blemish in the period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Mount PleasantDrawClub Sando
0
1
0
CONCACAF Caribbean Cup
Club Sando badge
Club Sando
TBD
1
Mount Pleasant badge
Mount Pleasant
MOU
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1

Club Sando and Mount Pleasant have one recorded meeting between them, a 1-1 draw in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup on October 15, 2026. That result means neither side holds an advantage in the head-to-head record from available data.

Standings

Club Sando sit second in Group A of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, keeping them in the hunt for the next stage. Mount Pleasant lead Group B, arriving in this fixture as the top side in their section.

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