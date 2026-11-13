How to watch Montserrat vs Nicaragua with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Final 13 Nov 2026 - 19:00

Montserrat and Nicaragua meet in the CONCACAF Nations League in what shapes up as a fixture with contrasting momentum on either side.

Montserrat arrive in strong form, having won their last four consecutive CONCACAF Nations League matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 victory over Turks and Caicos Islands, and they currently sit top of C Group 1.

Nicaragua's campaign has been far more difficult. They have lost all four of their CONCACAF Nations League matches this window, conceding freely throughout. A 6-1 defeat to Curacao was the low point of a challenging run.

In the standings, Nicaragua sit sixth in A Group 1, reflecting a period of struggle in the higher tier of the competition. Montserrat, by contrast, are dominating their group and will be full of confidence.

History between these sides favours Nicaragua, who have won all three of their previous meetings. But Montserrat's current form suggests this will not be a straightforward result for the visitors.

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