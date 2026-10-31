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How to watch Monterrey vs Tijuana with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 15 31 Oct 2026 - 21:05 Estadio BBVA

Monterrey host Tijuana at Estadio BBVA in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture, with both clubs arriving in contrasting form and looking to move in opposite directions up the table.

Matias Almeyda's Rayados come into this one having won two of their last five league matches, with back-to-back victories over Pachuca and Puebla giving the home side a platform to build from. Their most recent outing, however, ended in a 0-1 defeat to CD Guadalajara, a result that will sharpen the focus ahead of this home fixture.

Tijuana arrive in a different position. Sebastian Abreu's side have not won in their last five Liga MX outings, collecting four draws and no victories across that run. Los Xolos sit seventh in the Apertura standings, one place above Monterrey in eighth, and will need to convert draws into wins if they are to push into the upper reaches of the table.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds genuine interest. The last five meetings have produced draws in three of five encounters, with Tijuana taking a 2-1 win at Estadio BBVA in March 2025. Goals have not been in short supply between these sides.

For Almeyda, a home win would push Monterrey up the table and re-establish momentum after the Guadalajara setback. For Abreu, three points on the road would represent a significant shift in Tijuana's fortunes at a critical point in the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Monterrey vs Tijuana live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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